PD: Man shot following robbery in Phoenix

The Phoenix Police Department is looking for several suspects after a man was shot following a robbery in the area early Saturday morning.

At around 2:15 a.m., police say a man and a woman were walking in the area of 23rd Avenue and Hazelwood Street when two men attempted to rob them.

Police say the suspects shot the victim as he ran away.

The suspects then stole the woman’s purse and fled in a white car.

The male victim was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The woman was not injured.

The suspects have not been located and the case is under investigation.

