EXCLUSIVE: Hamilton High whistleblower sits down with Donna Rossi for graphic interview

EXCLUSIVE: Hamilton High whistleblower sits down with Donna Rossi for graphic interviewPosted: Updated:
Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>
-
MAP: Bed bugs have been verified at these public places
MAP: Bed bugs have been verified at these public places
Bed bugs have been verified at 17 public places, including two schools, two restaurants, a library, a movie theater and several hotels, according to the Maricopa County Environmental Services Department.More >
Bed bugs have been verified at 17 public places, including two schools, two restaurants, a library, a movie theater and several hotels, according to the Maricopa County Environmental Services Department.More >
UPDATE
Police: Scottsdale man shoots and kills family, then himself
Police: Scottsdale man shoots and kills family, then himself
Police have confirmed four fatalities, two of them children, in a shooting in a Scottsdale neighborhood Friday afternoon.More >
Police have confirmed four fatalities, two of them children, in a shooting in a Scottsdale neighborhood Friday afternoon.More >
Student suspended for 9 weeks over off-brand Tylenol
Student suspended for 9 weeks over off-brand Tylenol
A high school student is working from home, and will continue to until February, unless the school reconsiders her suspension for having off-brand Tylenol.More >
A high school student is working from home, and will continue to until February, unless the school reconsiders her suspension for having off-brand Tylenol.More >
Woman makes embarrassing car insurance mistake, owns it on social media
Woman makes embarrassing car insurance mistake, owns it on social media
Alyssa Stringfellow clearly has a great sense of humor. She posted a pretty embarrassing moment on Facebook for her friends to get a good laugh.More >
Alyssa Stringfellow clearly has a great sense of humor. She posted a pretty embarrassing moment on Facebook for her friends to get a good laugh.More >
Our Apologies
The page you requested is currently unavailable. Pages on this site are constantly being revised, updated, and occasionally removed. You may have followed an outdated link or have outdated pages in your
You have reached a page which is currently unavailable. We apologize for any inconvenience. Please use your browser's BACK button to return to the previous pageMore >
Police: Suspect's overwhelming gas shuts down interrogation
Police: Suspect's overwhelming gas shuts down interrogation
A police interrogation of a Kansas City man charged with drug and gun offenses ended prematurely when an investigator was driven from the room by the suspect's excessive flatulence.More >
A police interrogation of a Kansas City man charged with drug and gun offenses ended prematurely when an investigator was driven from the room by the suspect's excessive flatulence.More >
Ghost sighting? Irish school claims haunting with video evidence
Ghost sighting? Irish school claims haunting with video evidence
Do you believe in ghosts? One school in Ireland wants you to. Deerpark CBS in Cork, Ireland released a video they claim is a ghost sighting at their school.More >
Do you believe in ghosts? One school in Ireland wants you to. Deerpark CBS in Cork, Ireland released a video they claim is a ghost sighting at their school.More >
Tempe neighborhood being terrorized by foxes
Tempe neighborhood being terrorized by foxes
Part of living in the Sonoran Desert is dealing with critters like scorpions, rattlesnakes, even coyotes, but in one Tempe neighborhood, there's a problem with foxes.More >
Part of living in the Sonoran Desert is dealing with critters like scorpions, rattlesnakes, even coyotes, but in one Tempe neighborhood, there's a problem with foxes.More >
Dirty Dining Nov 10: Mold, toxic substances spawn health code violations
Dirty Dining Nov 10: Mold, toxic substances spawn health code violations
All but one of the restaurants in this week's Dirty Dining report had four major violations at their most recent food safety inspections. That last one has six.More >
All but one of the restaurants in this week's Dirty Dining report had four major violations at their most recent food safety inspections. That last one has six.More >
Man catches wife in murder-for-hire plot by faking his own death
Man catches wife in murder-for-hire plot by faking his own death
Six years in, Maria Sosa wanted out of her marriage to her husband Ramon and an end to bitter divorce proceedings. But when she hired someone to end it, she didn’t walk into a lawyer’s office.More >
Six years in, Maria Sosa wanted out of her marriage to her husband Ramon and an end to bitter divorce proceedings. But when she hired someone to end it, she didn’t walk into a lawyer’s office.More >
Phoenix resident starts petition to stop removal of ficus trees at Renaissance Square
Phoenix resident starts petition to stop removal of ficus trees at Renaissance Square
A Phoenix resident has started a petition to prevent the owner of Renaissance Square from removing large ficus trees in their plaza.More >
A Phoenix resident has started a petition to prevent the owner of Renaissance Square from removing large ficus trees in their plaza.More >
Hamilton High School hazing caseMore>>
-
EXCLUSIVE: Hamilton High whistleblower sits down with Donna Rossi for graphic interview
EXCLUSIVE: Hamilton High whistleblower sits down with Donna Rossi for graphic interview
The whistleblower who exposed the Hamilton High School hazing scandal spoke exclusively with our Donna Rossi. What that person said – on condition of anonymity – is graphic.More >
The whistleblower who exposed the Hamilton High School hazing scandal spoke exclusively with our Donna Rossi. What that person said – on condition of anonymity – is graphic.More >
Attorney for Hamilton High hazing victim says client was forced to recant story in video
Attorney for Hamilton High hazing victim says client was forced to recant story in video
The attorney for one of the accusers in the Hamilton High School hazing case says his client was forced to make a social media video recanting his allegations against Nae Thomas.More >
The attorney for one of the accusers in the Hamilton High School hazing case says his client was forced to make a social media video recanting his allegations against Nae Thomas.More >
'My son did not do this,' says mom of accused Hamilton High football player
'My son did not do this,' says mom of accused Hamilton High football player
For the first time, we are hearing from a mother whose son is accused of sexually assaulting teammates at Hamilton High School.More >
For the first time, we are hearing from a mother whose son is accused of sexually assaulting teammates at Hamilton High School.More >
County attorney thinks there are more Hamilton High hazing victims
County attorney thinks there are more Hamilton High hazing victims
Maricopa County Attorney Bill Montgomery is convinced there are more victims who were sexually abused in the Hamilton High School hazing scandal.More >
Maricopa County Attorney Bill Montgomery is convinced there are more victims who were sexually abused in the Hamilton High School hazing scandal.More >
Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>
VIDEO: 2 kids, 2 adults found dead in Scottsdale home
VIDEO: 2 kids, 2 adults found dead in Scottsdale home
Police are investigating the shooting deaths of two adults and two children found inside a Scottsdale home Friday afternoon. Full story @ https://goo.gl/6Ab7mg/ (Friday, Nov. 10, 2017)More >
Police are investigating the shooting deaths of two adults and two children found inside a Scottsdale home Friday afternoon. Full story @ https://goo.gl/6Ab7mg/ (Friday, Nov. 10, 2017)More >
Bed bugs have been verified at these public places
Bed bugs have been verified at these public places
Bed bugs have been verified at 17 public places, including two schools, two restaurants, a library, a movie theater and several hotels, according to the Maricopa County Environmental Services Department. (November 9, 2017)More >
VIDEO: Hamilton High whistleblower speaks to CBS 5
VIDEO: Hamilton High whistleblower speaks to CBS 5
Charges of sexual assault and a cover-up have rocked the powerhouse football program at Hamilton High School in Chandler. Criminal charges against three teenagers and multi-million dollar lawsuits are looming.
Now the whistle blower who exposed this scandal is coming forward for the first time. (November 10, 2017)More >
VIDEO: Find out what landed a Mesa restaurant in hot water with the county
VIDEO: Find out what landed a Mesa restaurant in hot water with the county
Eggs and cheese kept past their discard date. Toxic substances not labeled. Going out to eat can make you sick to your stomach if your favorite restaurants do not keep clean kitchens. Check out this week’s all new Dirty Dining report. Full report @ https://goo.gl/KbVfoW. (Friday, Nov. 10, 2017)More >
Eggs and cheese kept past their discard date. Toxic substances not labeled. Going out to eat can make you sick to your stomach if your favorite restaurants do not keep clean kitchens. Check out this week’s all new Dirty Dining report. Full report @ https://goo.gl/KbVfoW. (Friday, Nov. 10, 2017)More >
VIDEO: Foxes terrorize pets in one Tempe community
Foxes terrorize pets in one Tempe community
Neighbors in one Tempe community say foxes have been terrorizing their pets. Kim Quintero reports.More >
Neighbors in one Tempe community say foxes have been terrorizing their pets. Kim Quintero reports.More >
Family found dead inside Scottsdale home
Family found dead inside Scottsdale home
Police in Scottsdale are investigating after a family of four was found dead at a home.More >
Police in Scottsdale are investigating after a family of four was found dead at a home.More >