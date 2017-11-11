EXCLUSIVE: Hamilton High whistleblower sits down with Donna Rossi for graphic interview

Charges of hazing in the form of sexual assault and a suspected cover-up have rocked the powerhouse football program at Hamilton High School in Chandler.

Criminal charges against three teenagers and a multi-million dollar lawsuit loom.

The whistleblower who exposed the scandal spoke exclusively with our Donna Rossi. What that person said – on condition of anonymity – is graphic.

Frustration and disbelief are what prompted the whistleblower to speak out nine months after blowing the lid off the sex scandal.

Not only have administrators who allegedly knew about the allegations not been criminally charged, but the Hamilton community appears to be rallying around the football program rather than the victims.

"On two occasions my son came to me with information that led me to believe that he was afraid to go in the locker room at Hamilton,” the whistleblower said, explaining that there was fear in the kid’s eyes even though he was not a victim or a witness.

Rossi asked the whistleblower about the scope of the investigation.

“I'm a little bit shocked to be honest with you,” the person said. “I didn't realize the depth of it or the period of time that it had allegedly been taking place."

The Chandler Police Department recommended charges be filed against the former coach, principal and athletic director. That was three months ago. The Maricopa County Attorney's Office has not made a charging decision.

