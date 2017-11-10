PD: Man found shot to death in alley in west Phoenix

A 38-year-old man was found shot to death in an alley in Phoenix Friday afternoon, police said.

Around 1 p.m., police responded to an area near 35th Avenue and Camelback Road to check on the welfare of a man, according to the Phoenix Police Department.

Officers found a dead man lying in an alley, who had suffered multiple gunshot wounds, police said.

Residents in the area told police they heard shots fired around 10:30 p.m. on Thursday. A resident saw the man in the alley at 6 a.m., but did not call the police, according to the Phoenix Police Department.

Police said currently there is no suspect or motive.

Anyone with information about the shooting was asked to call Silent Witness at 480-948-6377.

