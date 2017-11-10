Gina Maravilla's Broccoli-Cheese Casserole (courtesy Sheri Torelli)
MAP: Bed bugs have been verified at these public places
Bed bugs have been verified at 17 public places, including two schools, two restaurants, a library, a movie theater and several hotels, according to the Maricopa County Environmental Services Department.More >
Police: Scottsdale man shoots and kills family, then himself
Police have confirmed four fatalities, two of them children, in a shooting in a Scottsdale neighborhood Friday afternoon.More >
Student suspended for 9 weeks over off-brand Tylenol
A high school student is working from home, and will continue to until February, unless the school reconsiders her suspension for having off-brand Tylenol.More >
Woman makes embarrassing car insurance mistake, owns it on social media
Alyssa Stringfellow clearly has a great sense of humor. She posted a pretty embarrassing moment on Facebook for her friends to get a good laugh.More >
Police: Suspect's overwhelming gas shuts down interrogation
A police interrogation of a Kansas City man charged with drug and gun offenses ended prematurely when an investigator was driven from the room by the suspect's excessive flatulence.More >
Ghost sighting? Irish school claims haunting with video evidence
Do you believe in ghosts? One school in Ireland wants you to. Deerpark CBS in Cork, Ireland released a video they claim is a ghost sighting at their school.More >
Tempe neighborhood being terrorized by foxes
Part of living in the Sonoran Desert is dealing with critters like scorpions, rattlesnakes, even coyotes, but in one Tempe neighborhood, there's a problem with foxes.More >
Dirty Dining Nov 10: Mold, toxic substances spawn health code violations
All but one of the restaurants in this week's Dirty Dining report had four major violations at their most recent food safety inspections. That last one has six.More >
Man catches wife in murder-for-hire plot by faking his own death
Six years in, Maria Sosa wanted out of her marriage to her husband Ramon and an end to bitter divorce proceedings. But when she hired someone to end it, she didn’t walk into a lawyer’s office.More >
Phoenix resident starts petition to stop removal of ficus trees at Renaissance Square
A Phoenix resident has started a petition to prevent the owner of Renaissance Square from removing large ficus trees in their plaza.More >
Holiday recipes from Arizona's FamilyMore>>
Holiday recipes from Arizona's Family - Table of contents
Check out these fantastic holiday recipes from our family to yours!More >
Gina Maravilla's Broccoli-Cheese Casserole (courtesy Sheri Torelli)
My kids don't care for green bean casserole and I have found this to be a good substitute. They love anything with cheese and it's a nice comfort food for the holidays.More >
Sean McLaughlin's Heavenly Ginger Snaps (thanks to his mom and some Iowa nuns)
Tummy-aches…cramps. Who needs a sour stomach when the holiday food blitz is about to begin? I found an all-natural, delicious solution to those belly-busters, courtesy of my mom and some Iowa nuns!More >
Royal Norman's Corn and Cilantro Soup
We started using this -- actually, we make a “double” -- around the holidays in the '80s. We leave it in a crock pot so whenever anyone is hungry with all the trips and stuff that’s going on, they can dig in.More >
Ashlee DeMartino's Sugar Cookies (from her Grandma Nora)
My mother was born and raised in the south, my father was born and raised in upstate New York. To say cooking is a good old past time is an understatement in my crazy BIG family.More >
Ashlee DeMartino's Sicilian Rice Balls
I have 100 of holiday items my crazy big family makes, but this is one of my favorites. You see these on the menu at restaurants as Arancini.More >
