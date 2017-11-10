Gina Maravilla's Broccoli-Cheese Casserole (courtesy Sheri Torelli)

My kids don't care for green bean casserole and I have found this to be a good substitute. They love anything with cheese and it's a nice comfort food for the holidays. It's also very easy and quick to make, super simple to double or triple as needed.

Ingredients

1 14-oz. bag of frozen broccoli (thaw to room temperature)

1 can cream of chicken soup

1 small jar (8 oz.) Cheez Whiz

1/3 (2/3 stick) cup butter, melted

1/2 cup onion, chopped

1 cup Minute Rice (uncooked)

Directions

Saute onions in butter. Add to all other ingredients.

Bake in a buttered 2-quart casserole dish for 30-40 minute at 350 degrees.

If you prefer, you can microwave for 10-15 minutes in a microwave-safe dish.

Here's another version if you don't want rice.

