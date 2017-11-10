The cleanest gas-station bathrooms in every state

Planning to hit the road this holiday season?

Better to plan ahead, especially when it comes to those all-important rest stops. When nature calls and you're out on the road, it's nice to know you can find clean and dependable pit stop.

On this so-called "National Toilet Day," we thought it was a good idea to give you a list of the top-rated gas station restrooms across the U.S.

GasBuddy, the app that tracks the lowest gas prices at stations across the USA, also collects reviews of the facilities. It has just released restroom rankings from its users showing the highest-rated service station brands in all 50 states.

GasBuddy says these stations all score at least three out of five stars from its users, who have left nearly 1.5 million reviews of more than 140,000 gas stations and travel plazas.

In Arizona, it turns out that QuikTrip takes the throne!

In fact, QuikTrip restrooms had the highest rated restrooms overall across the country, and held the top spot in nine states, the most of any other brand. Chevron came in second leading in five states on the West Coast.

Brands needed to have at least 20 locations in a state to be included in the analysis. The data was collected between March 2016 through April of 2017.

Gas Buddy - FULL LIST

Alaska – Holiday

Alabama – MAPCO

Arizona – QuikTrip

Arkansas – Casey’s

California – Rotten Robbie

Colorado – Kum & Go

Connecticut – Cumberland Farms

DC – Exxon

Delaware – Wawa

Florida – Wawa

Georgia – QuikTrip

Hawaii – Chevron

Idaho – Chevron

Illinois – Kelley’s Market

Indiana – Casey’s

Iowa – QuikTrip

Kansas – QuikTrip

Kentucky – Thorntons

Louisiana – RaceTrac

Maine – Irving

Maryland – Sheetz

Massachusetts – Pride

Michigan – Holiday

Minnesota – KwikTrip

Mississippi – Murphy USA

Missouri – QuikTrip

Montana – Sinclair

Nebraska – Kwik Shop

Nevada – Chevron

