Nearly 6 tons of prescription drugs collected in DEA drug 'Take Back'

A drug "Take Back" day organized by the Drug Enforcement Administration is being called a big success.

Nearly 6 tons of RX drugs were collected during the event. The total collection exceeded April’s Take Back by more than 2,000 pounds.

The National Take Back event took place Oct. 28.

Arizonans turned out in huge numbers and disposed of 11,668 pounds, nearly 6 tons, of prescription drugs

The total for the event is an approximate 2,100-pound increase over the National Take Back event held in April 2017, and the fourth highest total collected in Arizona since the beginning of the Take Back program.

“The state of Arizona continues to show its commitment to combating the opioid epidemic by showing up at DEA’s Take Back events and delivering drugs for disposal in huge numbers,” said Doug Coleman, Special Agent in Charge for DEA in Arizona. “The DEA will continue to host these Take Back events with statewide partners to provide everyone an opportunity to safely dispose of potentially addictive prescription drugs.”

This latest collection was the result of Arizona’s 53 participating agencies who hosted approximately 75 collection points across the state, also an increase from April’s event. Cumulatively in Arizona, over 132,000 pounds, or over 66 tons have been collected since the inception of the program.



Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.