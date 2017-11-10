Kyle Busch rolls into Phoenix with eyes on championship

Kyle Busch is in the enviable position of coming to Phoenix Raceway this weekend wanting to win, but not having to win.

Busch locked up a spot in NASCAR’s final next week in Miami with his win earlier this fall in Martinsville. But Busch has unfinished business in 2017 at PIR after almost winning the spring race here in the Valley.

“This week we come to Phoenix not have anything to race for, but we still have to fine-tune our game as we head into Homestead for the final weekend of the year,” the 2015 NASCAR Point Champion said “We want to get to Victory Lane this time. As we were also close there in the spring having let the majority of laps and having a caution come out there late at the ending, kind of changing the pitch strategy for everybody.”

Busch’s wife, Samantha, was seen with her head in her hands after Busch lost the top position in Phoenix in the spring coming out of a pit stop.

The couple was captured on camera at the Seahawks-Cardinals game in the middle of what appeared to be a serious discussion. It turned out, it was about food -- hot pretzels or churros.

?? serious convo over a hot pretzel or churro debate RT @JMorrisTV: Smile. You're on candid camera. Thursday night football love for @SamanthaBusch @KyleBusch #NASCAR pic.twitter.com/yF2OK1VnV6 — Samantha Busch (@SamanthaBusch) November 10, 2017

They often bring their son, Brexton, to the track, as well.

“It’s what you put your life on the line for. It’s what you make all the sacrifices four and everything else,. My wife and my son see the most sacrifice than anyone else,” Busch said right before he appeared to guarantee another championship. “Busy, busy the next couple weeks. When we win the race in Homestead will go to New York City, maybe Chicago, maybe out to the West Coast all before getting home for Thanksgiving.”

Busch’s best-known family member in NASCAR is his brother, fellow driver Kurt Busch.

“We were the terror of the neighborhood growing up. Anytime the neighbors saw the orange go-kart coming out. they knew we were burning rubber,” said the Las Vegas resident. “We grew up for a long time in the cul-de-sac just having one go-kart. The first time we ever got two go-karts going in running was the last time we ever had to go-karts going to running. It was a one-and-done situation. We both crashed the final corner together.”

It could be a fun Thanksgiving for the Busch family, celebrating a holiday and possibly a championship.

