Dirty Dining Nov 10: Mold, toxic substances spawn health code violationsPosted: Updated:
MAP: Bed bugs have been verified at these public places
Bed bugs have been verified at 17 public places, including two schools, two restaurants, a library, a movie theater and several hotels, according to the Maricopa County Environmental Services Department.More >
UPDATE
Police: Scottsdale man shoots and kills family, then himself
Police have confirmed four fatalities, two of them children, in a shooting in a Scottsdale neighborhood Friday afternoon.More >
Student suspended for 9 weeks over off-brand Tylenol
A high school student is working from home, and will continue to until February, unless the school reconsiders her suspension for having off-brand Tylenol.More >
Woman makes embarrassing car insurance mistake, owns it on social media
Alyssa Stringfellow clearly has a great sense of humor. She posted a pretty embarrassing moment on Facebook for her friends to get a good laugh.More >
Police: Suspect's overwhelming gas shuts down interrogation
A police interrogation of a Kansas City man charged with drug and gun offenses ended prematurely when an investigator was driven from the room by the suspect's excessive flatulence.More >
Ghost sighting? Irish school claims haunting with video evidence
Do you believe in ghosts? One school in Ireland wants you to. Deerpark CBS in Cork, Ireland released a video they claim is a ghost sighting at their school.More >
Tempe neighborhood being terrorized by foxes
Part of living in the Sonoran Desert is dealing with critters like scorpions, rattlesnakes, even coyotes, but in one Tempe neighborhood, there's a problem with foxes.More >
Dirty Dining Nov 10: Mold, toxic substances spawn health code violations
All but one of the restaurants in this week's Dirty Dining report had four major violations at their most recent food safety inspections. That last one has six.More >
Man catches wife in murder-for-hire plot by faking his own death
Six years in, Maria Sosa wanted out of her marriage to her husband Ramon and an end to bitter divorce proceedings. But when she hired someone to end it, she didn’t walk into a lawyer’s office.More >
Phoenix resident starts petition to stop removal of ficus trees at Renaissance Square
A Phoenix resident has started a petition to prevent the owner of Renaissance Square from removing large ficus trees in their plaza.More >
Jason Barry has been reporting in the Valley since 1997.
Jason Barry has been reporting in the Valley since 1997.
He is a nine-time Rocky Mountain Emmy Award winner who is best known for his weekly Dirty Dining reports, which highlight local restaurants with major health code violations.
Jason was born in Los Angeles and graduated from the University of Miami.
An avid sports fan, Jason follows the Diamondbacks, Cardinals and Suns with his wife, Karen, and son, Joshua.
His favorite stories to cover are the station’s Pay it Forward segments, which reward members of the community with $500 for going ‘above and beyond’ the call of duty to help others.
Jason, started his career at WBTW-TV in Florence, SC before moving to WALA-TV in Mobile, AL, was named the Associated Press Reporter of the Year in 2002.
VIDEO: Father suffers third-degree burns in Phoenix house fire, child services called
Child services was called after a house fire at Phoenix home. The child was not injured in the fire, but Phoenix Fire Department said the circumstances prompted the call. Full story: http://bit.ly/2zBuZdaMore >
Tuesday @ 9 p.m. on 3TV: A message of kindness
It's said you can't judge a book by its cover. The message of kindness these teens are teaching in Valley schools is now getting the Hollywood treatment -- Tuesday night at 9 on 3TV.More >
EXCLUSIVE: Hamilton High whistleblower sits down with Donna Rossi for graphic interview
The whistleblower who exposed the Hamilton High School hazing scandal spoke exclusively with our Donna Rossi. What that person said – on condition of anonymity – is graphic.More >
10-year-old burn victim meets rescue dog 'just like him' in Goodyear
Chi Chi the therapy dog waited patiently to surprise a little boy who shares something in common.More >
Dirty Dining: Why and how we do it
CBS 5 was the first station in the Valley to report on local restaurants not keeping clean kitchens. Jason Barry's first Dirty Dining story was back in 2002. He followed Maricopa County health inspectors into various restaurants.More >
