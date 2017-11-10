Dirty Dining Nov 10: Mold, toxic substances spawn health code violations

Every week, CBS 5 News is sent a list of restaurants that have been recently inspected by Maricopa County's Environmental Services Department.
CBS 5 News selects restaurants with some of the highest number of "risk factors."

According to health inspectors, risk factors are considered major health code violations. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system visit Maricopa County's website at www.maricopa.gov.

Here are the Valley restaurants with the most health code violations this week.

Mac’s Broiler and Tap
6430 S. McClintock Dr., Tempe
4 violations

Among the violations:
“Employee not washing hands properly.”
“Raw chicken stored over raw beef.”

Sushi Ko
9301 E. Shea Blvd. Scottsdale
4 violations

Among the violations:
"Raw tuna stored over vegetables.”
“Water leaking from pipes in freezer.”

Radisson Hotel Phoenix Airport North
427 N. 44th Street, Phoenix
4 violations

Among the violations:
“Eggs and cheese were kept past their discard date.”
"Chicken not kept at proper temperature.”

Chen’s Restaurant
9303 E. Baseline Road, Mesa
4 violations

Among the violations:
“Containers of chicken and shrimp stored on the floor of freezer.”
“Toxic substances not labeled.”

Taiwan Food Express Restaurant
66 S. Dobson Road, Mesa
6 violations

Among the violations:
“Raw chicken stored above cooked beef.”
“Mold on a cutting board.”
“Organic matter and food debris throughout the establishment.”

Dean's List - Perfect Health Inspection Scores

Cheese N. Stuff
5042 N. Central Ave. Phoenix 85012

Haji Baba Food
1513 E. Apache Blvd., Tempe 85281

Red Robin
1375 W. Elliot Road. Tempe 85284

Hole in One Coffee Shop
13573 Camino Del Sol, Sun City West 85375

May Garden Restaurant
5814 W. Indian School Road, Phoenix 85031

Culver’s Restaurant
1841 S. Greenfield Road, Mesa 85206

Jason Barry Jason Barry has been reporting in the Valley since 1997.

Jason Barry has been reporting in the Valley since 1997.

He is a nine-time Rocky Mountain Emmy Award winner who is best known for his weekly Dirty Dining reports, which highlight local restaurants with major health code violations.

Jason was born in Los Angeles and graduated from the University of Miami.

An avid sports fan, Jason follows the Diamondbacks, Cardinals and Suns with his wife, Karen, and son, Joshua.

His favorite stories to cover are the station’s Pay it Forward segments, which reward members of the community with $500 for going ‘above and beyond’ the call of duty to help others.

Jason, started his career at WBTW-TV in Florence, SC before moving to WALA-TV in Mobile, AL, was named the Associated Press Reporter of the Year in 2002.

    CBS 5 was the first station in the Valley to report on local restaurants not keeping clean kitchens. Jason Barry's first Dirty Dining story was back in 2002. He followed Maricopa County health inspectors into various restaurants.

