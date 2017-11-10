Dirty Dining Nov 10: Mold, toxic substances spawn health code violations

Every week, CBS 5 News is sent a list of restaurants that have been recently inspected by Maricopa County's Environmental Services Department.

Mac’s Broiler and Tap

6430 S. McClintock Dr., Tempe

4 violations

Among the violations:

“Employee not washing hands properly.”

“Raw chicken stored over raw beef.”

Sushi Ko

9301 E. Shea Blvd. Scottsdale

4 violations

Among the violations:

"Raw tuna stored over vegetables.”

“Water leaking from pipes in freezer.”

Radisson Hotel Phoenix Airport North

427 N. 44th Street, Phoenix

4 violations

Among the violations:

“Eggs and cheese were kept past their discard date.”

"Chicken not kept at proper temperature.”

Chen’s Restaurant

9303 E. Baseline Road, Mesa

4 violations

Among the violations:

“Containers of chicken and shrimp stored on the floor of freezer.”

“Toxic substances not labeled.”

Taiwan Food Express Restaurant

66 S. Dobson Road, Mesa

6 violations

Among the violations:

“Raw chicken stored above cooked beef.”

“Mold on a cutting board.”

“Organic matter and food debris throughout the establishment.”

Dean's List - Perfect Health Inspection Scores

Cheese N. Stuff

5042 N. Central Ave. Phoenix 85012

Haji Baba Food

1513 E. Apache Blvd., Tempe 85281

Red Robin

1375 W. Elliot Road. Tempe 85284

Hole in One Coffee Shop

13573 Camino Del Sol, Sun City West 85375

May Garden Restaurant

5814 W. Indian School Road, Phoenix 85031

Culver’s Restaurant

1841 S. Greenfield Road, Mesa 85206

