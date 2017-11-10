Brewers reach deal with City of Phoenix to keep spring training home in Maryvale

The Milwaukee Brewers have been coming to Phoenix for spring training since 1998, but there had been rumors the team was considering a move to Gilbert, Tucson, even Florida.

The rumors have officially been put to rest.

The team just signed a deal to keep playing its spring training games in Maryvale for the next 25 years.

Part of the deal requires the team to spend between $41 million and $63 million on renovations. 

The upgrades will include everything from a new clubhouse, kids play area, concessions, retail, ticket building and wider first base concourse.

"As long as I've been in Arizona, the Brewers have been down here," said Scott Newman. "I think it will be good to keep the team in the same community."

Thomas Tavison is owner of Preferred Water and Ice, located around the corner from Maryvale Baseball Park.

He said the biggest benefit of the Brewers sticking around is what it will mean to his business and others nearby.

"It's a lot of traffic," said Tavison. "Between 1 and 4 on game day is great. It's great for this neighborhood."

The team is hoping to start work on renovations immediately after spring training 2018 and be finished in time for spring training a year later.

