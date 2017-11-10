Tempe neighborhood being terrorized by foxes

Part of living in the Sonoran Desert is dealing with critters like scorpions, rattlesnakes, even coyotes, but in one Tempe neighborhood, there's a problem with foxes.

"They walk down the street just like they are neighbor cats," said Leila Woodward.

Video captured in September and posted to Facebook by Woodward's neighbor shows a fox strolling across the front yards of homes just off of Price and Southern Ave.

"I’m just not used to this. I’ve lived in the Valley my whole life, in different communities, and this is what I would expect close by a mountain," said Woodward.

Woodward moved into the neighborhood two months ago. Since then, she said her dog was attacked twice by a fox.

"The fox had gotten my dog Pumpkin in her throat and our veterinarian said that when wild animals usually go through the throat, they’re trying to kill the animal," said Woodward.

She said her neighbors’ pets were also targeted.

"Yesterday, my friend’s bunnies got killed, and I said 'enough is enough. We’ve got to let people know we’ve got a problem here in Tempe,'" said Woodward.

Woodward said she has called animal control, law enforcement, and even trappers, for not one, but several foxes that are still terrorizing this urban community.

"Everyone is talking about it daily. People are seeing the fox daily. People are losing chickens, pets, dogs cats," said Woodward.

Woodward said she’s heard they’ve helped alleviate the population of roof rats, but worries if they stay, they’ll do more harm than good.

"We’re going to install spikes on our block wall to try to stop them from entering our yard," said Woodward.

