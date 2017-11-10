PD: Suspect in deadly officer-involved shooting said he was sitting on bomb

Phoenix police say the man an officer shot and killed Friday afternoon not only said he was sitting on a bomb but also had chained a woman to him.

According to Sgt. Alan Pfohl, officers were called to the area of Third Avenue and Culver Street because of a "suspicious" man was yelling in an alley.

"When the officers arrived, they observed an adult male sitting with his back against a garage and he had his arms wrapped around an adult female with a knife to her neck," Pfohl said in an update hours later. "One officer attempted to negotiate with the suspect but he continued to yell threats of killing the woman and at one point, told the officers he was sitting on a bomb."

Pfohl said a second officer, a 37-year-old eight-year veteran of the Phoenix Police Department, fired one shot from his rifle. The suspect, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 57-year-old woman the man was threatening was not injured, but police said the suspect made sure she had no way to escape.

"When officers attempted to move the female away from the suspect, they discovered the suspect had wrapped a chain around her waist to prevent her from leaving," Pfohl said.

[RELATED: 2017 officer-involved shootings]

At this point, it's not clear what precipitated the incident or of the suspect and the victim were acquainted.

The officer who shot the suspect will be placed on paid administrative leave, which is standard procedure any time an officer fires his or her service weapon.

Neither one of the officers who initially responded to the scene was injured.

Phoenix Police is investigating an officer involved shooting at 3rd Ave and Culver St. A PIO is on the way. pic.twitter.com/hs8zGpGjom — Phoenix Police (@phoenixpolice) November 10, 2017

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.