Budgeting for the holidays now can save you financial hardship later

Budgeting for the holidays now can save you financial hardship laterPosted: Updated:
MAP: Bed bugs have been verified at these public places
Bed bugs have been verified at 17 public places, including two schools, two restaurants, a library, a movie theater and several hotels, according to the Maricopa County Environmental Services Department.More >
Police: Scottsdale man shoots and kills family, then himself
Police have confirmed four fatalities, two of them children, in a shooting in a Scottsdale neighborhood Friday afternoon.More >
Student suspended for 9 weeks over off-brand Tylenol
A high school student is working from home, and will continue to until February, unless the school reconsiders her suspension for having off-brand Tylenol.More >
Woman makes embarrassing car insurance mistake, owns it on social media
Alyssa Stringfellow clearly has a great sense of humor. She posted a pretty embarrassing moment on Facebook for her friends to get a good laugh.More >
Police: Suspect's overwhelming gas shuts down interrogation
A police interrogation of a Kansas City man charged with drug and gun offenses ended prematurely when an investigator was driven from the room by the suspect's excessive flatulence.More >
Ghost sighting? Irish school claims haunting with video evidence
Do you believe in ghosts? One school in Ireland wants you to. Deerpark CBS in Cork, Ireland released a video they claim is a ghost sighting at their school.More >
Tempe neighborhood being terrorized by foxes
Part of living in the Sonoran Desert is dealing with critters like scorpions, rattlesnakes, even coyotes, but in one Tempe neighborhood, there's a problem with foxes.More >
Dirty Dining Nov 10: Mold, toxic substances spawn health code violations
All but one of the restaurants in this week's Dirty Dining report had four major violations at their most recent food safety inspections. That last one has six.More >
Man catches wife in murder-for-hire plot by faking his own death
Six years in, Maria Sosa wanted out of her marriage to her husband Ramon and an end to bitter divorce proceedings. But when she hired someone to end it, she didn’t walk into a lawyer’s office.More >
Phoenix resident starts petition to stop removal of ficus trees at Renaissance Square
A Phoenix resident has started a petition to prevent the owner of Renaissance Square from removing large ficus trees in their plaza.More >
3 On Your Side
Smart devices: Do you own what you buy?
"Oftentimes, the companies that make these products insist that even though you might own the physical object, you don't own the software code inside of it," he said. "And that code is really fundamental to the operation of those products."More >
3 On Your Side
Budgeting for the holidays now can save you financial hardship later
“There was a study recently that said 45 percent of people would rather skip the holidays altogether,” according to Kelsa Dickey, a financial coach here in the Valley. The reason, she says, is money issues.More >
3 On Your Side
DIGITAL EXCLUSIVE: Apple's ongoing software glitches
Apple keeps releasing new software to correct all the glitches, but just when it thinks everything it working, another glitch pops ups.More >
3 On Your Side
Some employers giving 'paid, paid vacations'
Catherine Shyu loves taking vacation. And she loves it even more that her boss pays her to do it. It’s part of his paid paid vacation policy.More >
3 On Your Side
Alert: Alarming rise in fraudulent online pet ads
We've talked about pet scams before and what you need to look out for. Now the Better Business Bureau is issuing a warning, in fact, the BBB says the majority of ads claiming to have a pet for sale are scams.More >
3 On Your Side
Phoenix-area residents band together after being duped out of thousands for barn doors
3 On Your Side dealt with a guy more than a decade ago when he would take money for pool tables and then never deliver the product.More >
3 On Your Side
3 On Your Side recoups $11,000 during October
3 On Your Side was able to help a lot of viewers in the month of October.More >
3 On Your Side
Beware of apps that pay
"I've earned almost $4,000 in the last few years,” Nicole Luboff boasted. That’s not bad, considering she earned it all just by clicking on surveys or shopping on one of her favorite Apps.More >
3 On Your Side
More men are grocery shopping
"In regards to my wife and I, who's the better grocery shopper? I am, without question." Trey Burley jokes, but says it makes sense that he does the grocery shopping for his busy family of four.More >
3 On Your Side
Tempe homeowner says she's 'floored' over contractor
Caitlin Haffner says she has big plans for her Tempe home and those plans started when she hired a company to remove some of her flooring.More >
VIDEO: Father suffers third-degree burns in Phoenix house fire, child services called
Child services was called after a house fire at Phoenix home. The child was not injured in the fire, but Phoenix Fire Department said the circumstances prompted the call. Full story: http://bit.ly/2zBuZdaMore >
Tuesday @ 9 p.m. on 3TV: A message of kindness
It's said you can't judge a book by its cover. The message of kindness these teens are teaching in Valley schools is now getting the Hollywood treatment -- Tuesday night at 9 on 3TV.More >
EXCLUSIVE: Hamilton High whistleblower sits down with Donna Rossi for graphic interview
The whistleblower who exposed the Hamilton High School hazing scandal spoke exclusively with our Donna Rossi. What that person said – on condition of anonymity – is graphic.More >
10-year-old burn victim meets rescue dog 'just like him' in Goodyear
Chi Chi the therapy dog waited patiently to surprise a little boy who shares something in common.More >
With more than 20 years of television experience, Gary has established himself as a leader in the industry when it comes to assisting viewers and resolving their consumer-related issues. His passion and enthusiasm have helped him earn an Emmy for Best Consumer Reporter from the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences. He’s also garnered several Emmy nominations
He has negotiated resolutions with companies of all sizes, including some of the biggest corporations in the nation.
Gary has successfully recouped more than $1 million for viewers around the state, making 3 On Your Side one of the most popular segments on KTVK and the station's Web site.
He's best known for investigating and confronting unscrupulous contractors. In fact, many of his news reports have led to police investigations and jail time for those who were caught. Viewers, as well as the companies and people he investigates, regard him as consistently being thorough and fair.
Gary has been with KTVK-TV since 1997. Prior to his arrival in Phoenix, he worked for WZZM-TV in Grand Rapids, Michigan, where he was as an anchor and reporter.
Gary is from Chicago, but launched his television career in Lubbock, Texas, after earning a broadcast journalism degree from Texas Tech University. Following his graduation, he was quickly hired by KLBK-TV in Lubbock, where he enterprised and broke numerous exclusive reports. His aggressive reporting in Texas helped garner him Best Reporter by the Associated Press.
Gary has been married since 1994 and is the proud father of two sons. When he's not helping viewers, Gary is busy catching up on his favorite college and professional football teams as well as cheering on his beloved Texas Tech Red Raiders.
VIDEO: 2 kids, 2 adults found dead in Scottsdale home
Police are investigating the shooting deaths of two adults and two children found inside a Scottsdale home Friday afternoon. Full story @ https://goo.gl/6Ab7mg/ (Friday, Nov. 10, 2017)More >
Bed bugs have been verified at these public places
Bed bugs have been verified at 17 public places, including two schools, two restaurants, a library, a movie theater and several hotels, according to the Maricopa County Environmental Services Department. (November 9, 2017)More >
VIDEO: Hamilton High whistleblower speaks to CBS 5
Charges of sexual assault and a cover-up have rocked the powerhouse football program at Hamilton High School in Chandler. Criminal charges against three teenagers and multi-million dollar lawsuits are looming.
VIDEO: Find out what landed a Mesa restaurant in hot water with the county
Eggs and cheese kept past their discard date. Toxic substances not labeled. Going out to eat can make you sick to your stomach if your favorite restaurants do not keep clean kitchens. Check out this week’s all new Dirty Dining report. Full report @ https://goo.gl/KbVfoW. (Friday, Nov. 10, 2017)More >
VIDEO: Foxes terrorize pets in one Tempe community
Neighbors in one Tempe community say foxes have been terrorizing their pets. Kim Quintero reports.More >
Family found dead inside Scottsdale home
Police in Scottsdale are investigating after a family of four was found dead at a home.More >
