Police: Scottsdale man shoots and kills family, then himself

Police have confirmed four fatalities -- two of them children -- in a shooting in a Scottsdale neighborhood Friday afternoon.

Police have identified the victims as married couple Jason Fairbanks, 39 and Anne Fairbanks, also 39 years old.

The two children were their 3-year-old daughter and 9-month-old son.

Officers responded to a call of unknown trouble at a home near Thunderbird Road and Frank Lloyd Wright Boulevard shortly before 1:30 p.m. That call, according to police came from a family friend.

Police say the call was made after Jason did not show up for work on Friday.

"At this point in the investigation, there appears to be no outstanding shooter," Scottsdale police Sgt. Ben Hoster said early on.

Investigators say the couple was having financial trouble and that Jason shot and killed his wife and children then later turned the gun on himself.

"My neighbor said there was a multiple murder next door to my house," one woman told Arizona's Family. "[They were a] really nice couple who just had a baby."

SPD is investigating a shooting involving multiple subjects at a residence in the area of 103rd Pl and Sutton. PIO is headed to the scene. — ScottsdalePD (@ScottsdalePD) November 10, 2017

