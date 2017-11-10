Your Life A to Z

White Chocolate Budino with Salted caramel sauce & Grilled Salmon with Baby Greens, Quinoa and Blackberry glaze

By Michael Rusconi, Chef/Owner, Rusconi's American Kitchen

White Chocolate Budino with Salted caramel sauce

Ingredients:
1/4 Cup                Whole Milk
1-1/2 cup                Cream
1/4 cup                 Sugar
1/2 Teaspoon                 Vanilla
Touch                    Salt
3 Sheets                 Gelatin
3/4 cup                 White Chocolate Chips

Preparation:
In a small sauce pot, bring the milk, cream, sugar and Vanilla to a light simmer.  Turn the heat down to low. Add your White chocolate and allow to melt.  Bloom your gelatin in ice water.  It should be soft and pliable.  Add the gelatin to the hot liquid, it will dissolve.  Pour into a mold and refrigerate until firm.

Ingredients:
1 cup                   Brown Sugar
1/2 cup                 Heavy Cream
4 tablespoons                Butter
Pinch                    Sea Salt
1 tablespoon                 Vanilla Extract

Preparation:

In a sauce pot, heat the sugar and half and half and then add the butter salt and vanilla.  Stir by hand until dissolved. Cool in the refrigerator.

For the presentation. 
After it has set up pour a thin layer of the caramel sauce over the white chocolate Budino. Top with seasonal fruit of your choice and whipped cream and toasted or spiced nuts of your choice.

Grilled Salmon with Baby Greens, Quinoa and Blackberry glaze

Quinoa preparation


½ cup rinsed quinoa
1 cup water
1teaspoon of Salt
1 ounce lemon juice
2 ounces Olive oil

Bring the water to a simmer in a small sauce pot. Add the salt and the rinsed quinoa. Leave uncovered on a low simmer until all of the liquid is absorbed.  Once the water is absorbed cover the quinoa for 10 minutes and then fluff with a fork.   Place it in a bowl and allow cooling in the refrigerator.


For The Sherry Vinaigrette

1 Each            Chopped Shallots
1 Each            Cloves of Garlic
1 Tbsp            Dijon Mustard
1 teaspoon        Chopped Thyme
.5 Tbsp        Chopped Tarragon
.5 Tbsp        Chopped Chives
1/2 Cup         Sherry Vinegar
1.5 Cups        Olive Oil Blend 

Salt and Pepper to Taste

Preparation:

Combine all ingredients except oil and blend. Slowly add your Olive oil-Blend and some ice cubes to keep vinaigrette chilled while blending. Add Salt and Pepper to taste.

For the Salad

1/2 cucumber            peeled, seeded and cut on the bias thinly.
24 each grape tomatoes    cut in half.
1 shallot            Peeled and sliced thinly

