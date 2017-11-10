White Chocolate Budino with Salted caramel sauce & Grilled Salmon with Baby Greens, Quinoa and Blackberry glaze

White Chocolate Budino with Salted caramel sauce

Ingredients:

1/4 Cup Whole Milk

1-1/2 cup Cream

1/4 cup Sugar

1/2 Teaspoon Vanilla

Touch Salt

3 Sheets Gelatin

3/4 cup White Chocolate Chips

Preparation:

In a small sauce pot, bring the milk, cream, sugar and Vanilla to a light simmer. Turn the heat down to low. Add your White chocolate and allow to melt. Bloom your gelatin in ice water. It should be soft and pliable. Add the gelatin to the hot liquid, it will dissolve. Pour into a mold and refrigerate until firm.

Ingredients:

1 cup Brown Sugar

1/2 cup Heavy Cream

4 tablespoons Butter

Pinch Sea Salt

1 tablespoon Vanilla Extract

Preparation:

In a sauce pot, heat the sugar and half and half and then add the butter salt and vanilla. Stir by hand until dissolved. Cool in the refrigerator.

For the presentation.

After it has set up pour a thin layer of the caramel sauce over the white chocolate Budino. Top with seasonal fruit of your choice and whipped cream and toasted or spiced nuts of your choice.

Grilled Salmon with Baby Greens, Quinoa and Blackberry glaze

Quinoa preparation



½ cup rinsed quinoa

1 cup water

1teaspoon of Salt

1 ounce lemon juice

2 ounces Olive oil

Bring the water to a simmer in a small sauce pot. Add the salt and the rinsed quinoa. Leave uncovered on a low simmer until all of the liquid is absorbed. Once the water is absorbed cover the quinoa for 10 minutes and then fluff with a fork. Place it in a bowl and allow cooling in the refrigerator.



For The Sherry Vinaigrette

1 Each Chopped Shallots

1 Each Cloves of Garlic

1 Tbsp Dijon Mustard

1 teaspoon Chopped Thyme

.5 Tbsp Chopped Tarragon

.5 Tbsp Chopped Chives

1/2 Cup Sherry Vinegar

1.5 Cups Olive Oil Blend

Salt and Pepper to Taste

Preparation:

Combine all ingredients except oil and blend. Slowly add your Olive oil-Blend and some ice cubes to keep vinaigrette chilled while blending. Add Salt and Pepper to taste.

For the Salad

1/2 cucumber peeled, seeded and cut on the bias thinly.

24 each grape tomatoes cut in half.

1 shallot Peeled and sliced thinly