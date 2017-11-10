Sean McLaughlin's Heavenly Ginger Snaps (thanks to his mom and some Iowa nuns)

Tummy-aches…cramps. Who needs a sour stomach when the holiday food blitz is about to begin? I found an all-natural, delicious solution to those belly-busters, courtesy of my mom and some Iowa nuns!

When looking for a unique recipe, my mom, Sharon, told the story of when she was attending her parochial high school, battling persistent stomach cramps. Run by a small group of nuns with a convent on site, the sisters used to sit my mom down in their personal kitchen while she waited for her dad to come out of the field and drive her back home to the farm.

“The sisters made us lunch from scratch every day, including dessert," my mom said. "On the days my aching stomach would force me from class, the head cook would give me a fresh cookie made from ginger. It did the trick a lot better than the old rubber hot water bottle!”

And for over 60 years, my mom has been soothing stomachs and taste buds with these Heavenly ginger snaps!

Ingredients

1 cup white sugar

3/4 cup of 1/2 lard (Are you kidding?) or shortening and the rest real butter

1 egg, well beaten

2 Tbsp. all-natural molasses (or even a 1/8 of a cup)

2 1/4 cups flour

1 generous teaspoon soda

1 teaspoon cinnamon

1 teaspoon (or a bit more) pure all-natural ginger

Directions

Beat together sugar, lard and butter mixture, egg and molasses.

Sift in flour, soda, cinnamon and ginger.

Mix.

Take out by teaspoon and roll into balls. Dip into pure sugar. Do not flatten down!

Bake at 350 degrees about 10 minutes or until brown.

Say a prayer and enjoy!

