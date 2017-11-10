Tempe retirement community adds sports bar to their living center

With alcohol, pool, food and big televisions, the retirement community's sports bar looks like any other sports bar you may have been to. Except this one is in a senior living center. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Friendship Village, a Tempe retirement community, can be considered one of the hippest living centers in Arizona with the addition of a sports bar. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

With alcohol, pool, food and big televisions, the retirement community's sports bar looks like any other sports bar you may have been to. Except this one is in a senior living center.

The sports bar began with a donated shuffleboard and grew from there.

The residents wanted a little variety and asked for a sports bar. That is exactly what they got.

"This isn't your typical retirement community," said Friendship Village executive director Cole Marvin. "We have an amazing group of residents who are pretty passionate about sports."

The sports bar is so popular, Friendship Village is considering expanding it even more.

