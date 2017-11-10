Arizona group that sued over disabled access barred from court

A group accused of filing hundreds of sham lawsuits targeting businesses for alleged lapses in providing access for disabled Arizonans has agreed to stop the practice.

Attorney General Mark Brnovich announced the settlement with the Advocates for Individuals with Disabilities group on Thursday. The group will be barred from filing additional lawsuits and has agreed to pay $25,000 to the attorney general and pay costs for companies it sued.

The group filed more than 1,000 lawsuits that opponents said were just shakedowns for quick cash settlements. The Legislature passed a law this year meant to limit such suits by giving businesses time to correct access problems.

Brnovich sued to block the group's lawsuits and won. He called the settlement a "victory for Arizona consumers and small businesses."

