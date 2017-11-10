Police identify 3 victims from fiery Phoenix crash involving stolen SUV

Police have identified three of the victims in the fiery Phoenix crash involving a stolen SUV being driven by a 14-year-old boy. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Police have identified three of the victims in the fiery Phoenix crash involving a stolen SUV being driven by a 14-year-old boy.

Promise Garcia, 14, Melissa Bishop, 38, and Ariella Santos, 13, were inside the white stolen SUV when it crashed Monday night around 8 p.m. near Interstate 17 and Greenway Road.

All three died from their injuries.

Promise was pronounced deceased at the scene and was initially reported as an adult by police. Bishop and Ariella were transported to a local hospital where they died from their injuries.

Seven people in total were inside the SUV being driven by a 14-year-old boy, two of them being adults and the rest being under 18.

The 14-year-old boy was hurt but his injuries are not life-threatening. A 14-year-old girl, a 20-year-old woman and a 24-year-old man were also hurt but are expected to survive.

The driver that the 14-year-old boy struck was treated at the scene.

Charges against the driver will likely be recommended soon.

Police said the SUV was stolen Sunday, Nov. 5, near Dunlap Avenue and Interstate 17 with the keys left inside the vehicle.

