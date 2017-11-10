3 adults, 2 young children injured in a Phoenix car crash

Authorities say two adults and two young children have been seriously injured in a two-car accident in west Phoenix. (Source: AP Images)

Authorities say three adults and two young children have been seriously injured in a two-car accident in west Phoenix.

The accident happened near 43rd and Maryland avenues sometime after 4 p.m. Thursday.

Phoenix Fire Department officials say all five people in all were transported to hospitals late Thursday afternoon.

They say four of the injured were in one vehicle and included a 20-year-old man, a 19-year-old woman, a 2-year-old boy and a 1-year-old girl.

Authorities say the man and children are all in serious condition while the woman is in stable condition.

In the other vehicle, a 62-year-old man was extricated from his vehicle and transported to a hospital in serious condition.

The accident is being investigated by Phoenix police and details aren't immediately available.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.