1 man hurt after overnight Mesa shooting, police say

A man was shot and injured at a Mesa apartment complex early Friday morning, police say.

Mesa police responded to the shooting at the Sycamore Square Apartments near Southern Avenue and Dobson Road.

When officers arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound. Police say the man was shot by another individual.

The man was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Detectives are on scene working to find out the details of the shooting.

