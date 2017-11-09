Gilbert family searching for 5-year-old's missing wheelchair

When he's not in preschool, Parker Canter is in his driveway playing baseball. This little slugger's short time at bat hasn't been easy.

"Parker was born with spina bifida," said his mom, Randa Canter. "I think he's had 16 surgeries."

Parker keeps swinging despite being paralyzed from the waist down.

Recently another curve ball came his way.

Parker would rather be in his smaller, faster blue wheelchair, but it needed repairs.

"It's kind of part of him. He's had it as long as he can remember. And he wasn't very happy when I shipped it to get the wheels fixed," said Randa.

Randa says it was supposed to be returned Friday. It was accidentally delivered to the family's old address.

The current resident never saw it. Randa thinks someone might have stolen it off the porch.

"If someone feels the need to steal any package it makes me sad," said Randa.

She's put flyers on mailboxes around town hoping someone recognizes Parker's chair.

"I wanna do it!" Parker insists as his mom tries to help him with his swing.

At 5 years old, that phrase is coming more and more often. His independence relies on that little blue wheelchair.

"This is something that's really important to a little boy," said Randa.

Parker's not forfeiting just yet. "He is just like 'People are good. We're going to find it, it's good mom,'" said Randa.

They're hoping someone returns the chair, no questions asked.

"And that their hearts might be opened and softened to somebody," said Randa. "It's not just a toy."

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.