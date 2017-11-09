Hate groups using chat rooms to share tips, bomb-making instructions

Transcripts from an online chat forum used by white supremacists and neo Nazis indicate these groups are using the Internet to communicate, recruit and share tips, including instructions for making bombs.

"Anyone want access to my pdf library?" asks one user, who goes by the screen name, "iSpringfield." "137 pdfs of how to manufacture explosives," the user writes.

The otherwise confidential messages were acquired and published by the left-leaning group, Unicorn Riot. It describes itself as a volunteer-operated media collective. The messages were posted on a forum used by members of a group called Anticom, which describes itself as a right-wing answer to the leftist group, Antifa.

Anticom members posted information about Antifa rallies, discussed ways to counter the publicity that Antifa has attracted, posted anti-Semitic, anti-Muslim and racist messages, as well as photographs of themselves dressed in paramilitary clothing and carrying assault-type rifles.

"My first reaction was very deep concern," said Carlos Galindo-Elvira, who is the regional director for the Anti-Defamation League.

The ADL tracks hate group activity, and Galindo-Elvira says these groups use the Internet to recruit and amplify their message.

"There's an uptick. We know it's on the rise," said Galindo-Elvira.

Several users posted questions about whether and where Anticom would expand its presence.

"Can Admin make a group for Southwest?" wrote one user. "I just moved to Arizona...we have concealed carry laws that don't require a permit," the user wrote.

Anticom's Twitter feed contains the following message, which is an apparent response to Unicorn Riot's exposure of the chat forum:

"The posts in the public channel of our server with inflammatory material were made by unvetted guests."

