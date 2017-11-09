Royal Norman's Corn and Cilantro Soup

We started using this -- actually, we make a “double” -- around the holidays in the '80s. We leave it in a crock pot so whenever anyone is hungry with all the trips and stuff that’s going on, they can dig in.

We also have it on New Year’s Eve quite frequently and sometimes we add cooked strips of chicken to in when we have leftovers.

Ingredients

2 tsp. unsalted butter

1 medium onion, diced

1 tsp. ground cumin

1 red pepper, chopped up

1 tomato, peeled, seeded and chopped

2 cups frozen corn

3 T. chopped cilantro

1 tsp. olive oil

2 garlic cloves, minced

1 green pepper, chopped up

1 jalapeño pepper finely chopped

4 cups unsalted chicken stock

Directions

Sauté onion, garlic and cumin in melted butter and oil until onion is clear.

Stir in peppers. Cook until they start to soften.

Add tomato, corn and stock. Reduce heat and simmer.

Salt to taste, if needed.

Stir in cilantro just before serving.

If the recipe is too "hot," the jalapeño can be omitted. Or add a hotter variety, if you dare!

