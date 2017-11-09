Ashlee DeMartino's Sicilian Rice Balls

My mother was born and raised in the south, my father was born and raised in upstate New York. To say cooking is a good old past time is an understatement in my crazy big family. Between Thanksgiving and the New Year, it is all we do. I have 100 of holiday items we make but this is one of my favorite secret family recipes. You see these on the menu at restaurants as Arancini.

Ingredients

6 cups (2 lbs.) cold cooked rice

2 eggs yolks (reserve egg white from 1 of the eggs)

1/4 cup romano or parmigiana cheese

1 tablespoon chopped parsley

1/3 stick butter

Salt and pepper to taste

Filling:

2 lbs. ground beef

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 small can tomato paste

1 egg white

3 eggs

Breadcrumbs

Salt and pepper – dash

Directions

Put the rice in a large bowl and stir in butter, cheese, parsley, salt and pepper and one egg yolk. Let cool.

In a separate pan, cook ground beef. Drain off any fat and then mix in parsley, salt, pepper and tomato paste. Simmer for 5 minutes and set aside to cool.

In a bowl, beat one egg white and 3 whole eggs, set it to the side.

Fill a paper plate with bread crumbs; set it to the side.

To form the rice balls:

Take some of the rice, cup it in your hand. Make an indent in the center and put some of the meat mixture in and then cover with more rice/ Shape into a ball.

Dip the rice ball into the egg mixture and then roll in the breadcrumbs. Repeat until all balls are made. Makes about 12 balls.

Heat oil in a deep fat fryer or deep pan to 375 degrees. Fry the rice balls until golden brown.

Drain on a paper towel and ENJOY!

[ANOTHER TASTY TIDBIT FROM ASHLEE: Grandma Nora's Sugar Cookies]

[MORE: Holiday recipes from Arizona's Family | Table of contents]

[AND IF THAT'S NOT ENOUGH: Recipes | GMAZ Recipes | Your Life Arizona Recipes]

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.