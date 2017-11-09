Ashlee DeMartino's Sugar Cookies (from her Grandma Nora)

My mother was born and raised in the south, my father was born and raised in upstate New York. To say cooking is a good old past time is an understatement in my crazy big family. Between Thanksgiving and the New Year, it is all we do. I have 100 of holiday items we make but this is one of my favorite secret family recipes.

Ingredients

2 sticks soft butter

1 cup sugar

1 cup powdered sugar

1/2 cup oil

2 eggs

1 1/2 teaspoons of vanilla

5 cups of flour

1 teaspoon baking soda

1 teaspoon cream of tartar

Pinch of salt

Directions

Mix butter, sugar and powdered sugar.

Add oil, eggs and vanilla. Mix.

Add flour, baking soda, cream of tartar and salt. Mix.

Form small balls, then flatten on cookie sheet. Add sprinkles or sugar on top and bake at 350 degrees for approximately 12 minutes or until golden brown.

Note: You might want to cut the recipe in half; it makes 5 dozen cookies.

[ANOTHER TASTY TIDBIT FROM ASHLEE: Sicilian Rice Balls]

[MORE: Holiday recipes from Arizona's Family | Table of contents]

[AND IF THAT'S NOT ENOUGH: Recipes | GMAZ Recipes | Your Life Arizona Recipes]

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.