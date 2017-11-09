Arizona Statehouse launches sexual harassment investigation

The Arizona Statehouse has launched an investigation into multiple allegations of sexual harassment against Rep. Don Shooter and other lawmakers. 

An eight-member bipartisan team will conduct the probe that could lead to punishments ranging from a reprimand to getting kicked out of office. 

This follows allegations made Tuesday by Rep. Michelle Ugenti-Rita against Shooter. 

In an exclusive interview with CBS 5 and 3TV, Ugenti-Rita, a Republican from Scottsdale, said Shooter harassed her for years. 

Shooter initially said he was sorry by promising to "do better." But hours later he retracted the apology, calling Ugenti-Rita a liar and threatened potential legal action. 

Since she came forward other woman have accused Shooter of inappropriate behavior. 

In addition, Rep. Kelly Townsend, R-Mesa, claimed she was harassed by male lawmakers, but not Shooter. 

Unlike Ugenti-Rita, Townsend would not name names. 

Currently, there are five open investigations into sexual harassment the bipartisan team will have to go through. 

This includes allegations against Shooter as well as accusations he made against Ugenti-Rita.

