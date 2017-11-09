Kris Pickel's Chocolate Bourbon Balls (for grown-ups only!)

This one is for adults only. Why should kids get all the holiday sweets?

I had my mom dig out an old recipe from when I was a kid. We were never allowed to eat these but I remember my older sister making them as gifts for adults.

You put a couple in a tin and they make a pretty unique gift -- super sweet and alcoholic!

Ingredients

1/2 cup butter

1 lb. powdered sugar

1/3 cup bourbon

12 oz. chocolate chips

Pecan halves

Directions

Mix butter, sugar and bourbon alternately.

Drop by 1/2 teaspoon on to wax paper.

Press 1/2 pecan on either side of ball.

Chill.

Melt chocolate chips in top of double broiler.

Dip bourbon balls into melted chocolate. Chill

