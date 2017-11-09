Scottsdale PD release sketch of man suspected of kidnapping 94-year-old woman

Scottsdale Police Department released a composite sketch Thursday of a man suspected of kidnapping a 94-year-old woman.

On Tuesday, police said the woman became the victim of a home invasion, and the woman was abducted and placed in the trunk of a car.

Scottsdale police said it occurred at the woman's home near Camelback Road and 68th Street.

Police said around 6 a.m. Tuesday, a man forced his way into the victim's home.

At some point during the ordeal, the victim was bound, placed in the trunk of her car and driven away from the scene, police said.

Later that day, around 1:30 p.m., the woman was able to free herself from the trunk of her car, which was parked in a parking lot at Scottsdale Fashion Square mall.

Police described the suspect as a “clean cut” white man in his mid-30s.

On Thursday, Scottsdale police said the victim is still recovering from her injuries at a hospital and is expected to make a full recovery.

Police did not release specific details regarding the victim's injuries.

Anyone with information was asked to call the Scottsdale Police Department at 480-312-5000.

