MAP: Bed bugs have been verified at these public places

In this Wednesday, March 30, 2011 file photo, A bed bug is displayed at the Smithsonian Institution National Museum of Natural History in Washington. (Source: AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)

Bed bugs have been verified at 17 public places, including two schools, two restaurants, a library, a movie theater and several hotels, according to the Maricopa County Environmental Services Department.

Click here for an interactive map.

The most recent verified reports of bed bugs were at the AMC Theatres Westgate 20 in Glendale last month.

[READ MORE: Woman claims she found bedbugs in a Glendale movie theater]

[SHE'S NOT THE ONLY ONE: Another woman claims she was bitten by bed bugs at Glendale movie theater]

Earlier this month, there were reports of bed bugs in several benches in Terminal 4 of Sky Harbor International Airport. The airport, however, is not on MCESD's verified list.

[RELATED: Sky Harbor employee says bed bug problem more widespread than people think]

"Bed bugs are very flat and are therefore able to hide in many areas," explains the Maricopa County Environmental Services Department website. "They prefer to remain hidden in mattress seams, bed frames, box springs, drawers inside bedside tables, behind headboards, in cracks of floorboards, behind peeled wallpaper, in picture frames, in couches, stuffed chairs, seams of curtains, and even clothing."

The county said the cases on its list have been closed, which means it has followed up the places in question and the bed bugs are gone.

The department says it has received nearly 250 complaints about bed bugs so far this year. Of those, 81 reports have turned up verified bed bugs.

[MOBILE USERS: Click here for infographic]

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.