PD: Man dies after drive-by shooting in north Phoenix

The victim of a drive-by shooting Thursday afternoon has died, according to Phoenix police.

One person was shot around 2:30 p.m. on Oraibi Drive, part of a tucked-away neighborhood near 7th Avenue and the Loop 101.

Police said the man was taken to the hospital in "extremely critical" condition.

The victim was later pronounced dead at a hospital, police said.

Police said the victim was seen having a conversation with another man in the driveway of his home. The suspect got into his vehicle, then fired a shot at the victim and drove away from the area.

"All of a sudden, I heard a loud pop and I'm like, what is that?" said neighbor Dawn Woolworth. "I've lived in this place for 31 years and nothing ever happens here."

A number of police units responded to the scene, along with the Arizona Humane Society. Officers on the scene said they asked for assistance from animal control because they were having trouble with one or more dogs at the victim's residence.

Police have been asking neighbors for surveillance video.

Police said the suspect was in an older model sedan. The vehicle was silver and possibly a Honda.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information was asked to call Silent Witness.

