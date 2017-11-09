Attorney for Hamilton High hazing victim says client was forced to recant story in video

Just this week, a video posted on a Facebook page called Justice For Nate claims to show one of the accusers in the Hamilton High School hazing scandal recanting his story. Now, the attorney for that victim said his client was forced to make the video.

Chandler police confirm they are aware of the video and their detectives are looking into it.

Daniel Raynak is representing five of the six victims in this hazing case and has filed notices of claim on their behalf.

The mother of the only named suspect, Nate Thomas, referenced the video when breaking her silence Wednesday night.

"In the video, he states Nate is innocent, recanting his original statement," Felisha Gillespie said.

"My client was forced into making these statements and it's really despicable what’s gone on," Raynak said over the phone. "The individuals involved, my hope is that they are going to be prosecuted for what they've done in this matter."

Raynak said those charges could include witness tampering or threatening and intimidating. He also said the victim's family has taken action.

"My understanding is his mother has sought out an order of protection against the individual responsible for this video," Raynak said.

On Thursday, Thomas had a hearing to withdraw his counsel. Gillespie told reporters Wednesday night it was "due to lack of communication, lack of preparation, multiple delays." Thomas is now represented by a public defender and can hire private counsel, as well.

