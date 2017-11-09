Jared Dillingham's Almost Guilt-Free Pumpkin Cheesecake

This is a favorite because it’s (almost) guilt-free, but also really good. I try a lot of recipes that are supposed to be “healthy versions” of classic favorites, and this is one of the best. Plus, the ingredients are really simple.

My mom and I have brought this to parties for years, and no one ever suspects that it’s a “healthy” version.

The recipe makes two pies. I usually pour half the batter into a graham cracker crust and the other half into a glass Pyrex dish for a crustless version. Honestly, the graham crust version is much better!

Ingredients

1 or 2 prepared graham cracker pie crusts (if you like)

One quart (32 ounces) nonfat Greek yogurt

Two 15-ounce cans of pumpkin

4 eggs

2 cups of cooking Splenda or Stevia

1-2 Tablespoons cinnamon

1-2 Tablespoons nutmeg

1 Tablespoon pumpkin pie spice (only if you have it on hand, but not necessary)

2 tablespoons of cornstarch

1 teaspoon of vanilla

Directions

Heat the oven to 325 degrees.

Important: Place a large pan of water on the bottom shelf of the oven. This keeps the pie from cracking.

Mix the wet ingredients in one bowl; mix the dry ingredients in a separate bowl.

Mix everything together.

Pour into two pie dishes.

Bake 90-100 minutes.

Chill in the refrigerator overnight, and serve the next day with whipped cream.

[MORE: Holiday recipes from Arizona's Family | Table of contents]

[AND IF THAT'S NOT ENOUGH: Recipes | GMAZ Recipes | Your Life Arizona Recipes]

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.