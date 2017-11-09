DIGITAL EXCLUSIVE: Apple's ongoing software glitches

3 On Your Side

Apple keeps releasing new software to correct all the glitches, but just when it thinks everything it working, another glitch pops up.

Every time Apple releases a new iPhone, consumers can't wait to get their hands on the updated version.

But, even if you can't afford to get a new iPhone, consumers are just as excited to update the software -- the iOS -- on their current iPhones.

According to Ken Colburn, a tech specialist with Data Doctors, finding what software you currently have is pretty easy.

"You go to settings, general, and look at about and right down here it will show you a version, this phone is 10.3.3," he demonstrated.

However, since the iPhone X recently came out along with the iPhone 8, there have been numerous consumer complaints regarding glitches with the updated software.

For example, if you press "A" on our keypad, another letter actually pops up. Other people complain that the battery drains too fast while they're on social media. As a result, Apple keeps releasing new updated software to stop the technical hiccups.

"In this case, 11.0 came out in September, and in October they had 11.1," Colburn said. "They're now working on 11.2 as a test version and we're probably going to see yet probably 11.3 before things kind of stabilize."

Colburn says he's very familiar with the software glitches and says the iOS 11 updates have been frustrating.

"You probably have people and friends, co-workers, family members complaining right now about their phone being kinds of screwy since they did the update," he said.

But even with the continual updates, Colburn says new iOS issues often pop up.

"We've never seen one come out perfect," he said. "They always have bugs; they always have issues."

To avoid an Apple iOS upgrade headache, Colburn says you should sit tight and don't install any upgrades until all the bugs are worked out.

When they finally are, Colburn says that's the time the latest iOS.

"As a consumer, as an Apple fan, just give them a break," he said. "Give them some time to figure it out. Let the nerds and the geeks figure out all the problems and then stroll in and get 11.3.”

There's no date when a permanent fix will be released with every update. Apple thinks it's corrected problems only to have another issue arise.

Like we said, stop updating and be patient.

Click here for the Data Doctors' take on the pros and cons of iOS 11 update.

