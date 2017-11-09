Heather Moore's Bacon-Wrapped Jalapeno Boats

Heather Moore's Bacon-Wrapped Jalapeno BoatsPosted: Updated:
Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>
-
MAP: Bed bugs have been verified at these public places
MAP: Bed bugs have been verified at these public places
Bed bugs have been verified at 17 public places, including two schools, two restaurants, a library, a movie theater and several hotels, according to the Maricopa County Environmental Services Department.More >
Bed bugs have been verified at 17 public places, including two schools, two restaurants, a library, a movie theater and several hotels, according to the Maricopa County Environmental Services Department.More >
Our Apologies
The page you requested is currently unavailable. Pages on this site are constantly being revised, updated, and occasionally removed. You may have followed an outdated link or have outdated pages in your
You have reached a page which is currently unavailable. We apologize for any inconvenience. Please use your browser's BACK button to return to the previous pageMore >
PD: Man dies after drive-by shooting in north Phoenix
PD: Man dies after drive-by shooting in north Phoenix
The victim of a drive-by shooting Thursday afternoon has died, according to Phoenix police.More >
The victim of a drive-by shooting Thursday afternoon has died, according to Phoenix police.More >
Cops: Couple shot themselves, staged home invasion to collect insurance money
Cops: Couple shot themselves, staged home invasion to collect insurance money
Authorities say a Florida couple staged a home invasion and shooting as part of an elaborate scheme to collect insurance money.More >
Authorities say a Florida couple staged a home invasion and shooting as part of an elaborate scheme to collect insurance money.More >
Woman delivers baby while driving in Phoenix
Woman delivers baby while driving in Phoenix
We've heard the stories of women giving birth in the car on the way to the hospital, but usually not when they are driving themselves.More >
We've heard the stories of women giving birth in the car on the way to the hospital, but usually not when they are driving themselves.More >
'My son did not do this,' says mom of accused Hamilton High football player
'My son did not do this,' says mom of accused Hamilton High football player
For the first time, we are hearing from a mother whose son is accused of sexually assaulting teammates at Hamilton High School.More >
For the first time, we are hearing from a mother whose son is accused of sexually assaulting teammates at Hamilton High School.More >
3 On Your Side
Some employers giving 'paid, paid vacations'
Some employers giving 'paid, paid vacations'
Catherine Shyu loves taking vacation. And she loves it even more that her boss pays her to do it. It’s part of his paid paid vacation policy.More >
Catherine Shyu loves taking vacation. And she loves it even more that her boss pays her to do it. It’s part of his paid paid vacation policy.More >
Toddler allergic to dairy dies after school served him grilled cheese, family says
Toddler allergic to dairy dies after school served him grilled cheese, family says
Following the incident, health officials ordered the school to shut down for failing to follow its written safety plan and failing to adequately supervise a child.More >
Following the incident, health officials ordered the school to shut down for failing to follow its written safety plan and failing to adequately supervise a child.More >
Police video released in crime spree connected to suspect in killing of Glendale teacher
Police video released in crime spree connected to suspect in killing of Glendale teacher
Tempe police have released body cam video from the aftermath of a carjacking at ASU. Police say the suspect in the carjacking is the same man who killed Cathryn Gorospe, the Glendale teacher whose body was found in northern Arizona last month.More >
Tempe police have released body cam video from the aftermath of a carjacking at ASU. Police say the suspect in the carjacking is the same man who killed Cathryn Gorospe, the Glendale teacher whose body was found in northern Arizona last month.More >
Dog owner dies in trailer with 61 Chihuahuas trapped inside
Dog owner dies in trailer with 61 Chihuahuas trapped inside
They're scared, malnourished, and lucky to be alive. Dozens of Chihuahuas are being nursed back to health, after being rescued from a mobile home in Maricopa.More >
They're scared, malnourished, and lucky to be alive. Dozens of Chihuahuas are being nursed back to health, after being rescued from a mobile home in Maricopa.More >
Scottsdale PD release sketch of man suspected of kidnapping 94-year-old woman
Scottsdale PD release sketch of man suspected of kidnapping 94-year-old woman
Scottsdale Police Department released a composite sketch Thursday of a man suspected of kidnapping a 94-year-old woman.More >
Scottsdale Police Department released a composite sketch Thursday of a man suspected of kidnapping a 94-year-old woman.More >
Holiday recipes from Arizona's FamilyMore>>
Holiday recipes from Arizona's Family - Table of contents
Holiday recipes from Arizona's Family - Table of contents
Check out these fantastic holiday recipes from our family to yours!More >
Check out these fantastic holiday recipes from our family to yours!More >
Royal Norman's Corn and Cilantro Soup
Royal Norman's Corn and Cilantro Soup
We started using this -- actually, we make a “double” -- around the holidays in the '80s. We leave it in a crock pot so whenever anyone is hungry with all the trips and stuff that’s going on, they can dig in.More >
We started using this -- actually, we make a “double” -- around the holidays in the '80s. We leave it in a crock pot so whenever anyone is hungry with all the trips and stuff that’s going on, they can dig in.More >
Ashlee DeMartino's Sugar Cookies (from her Grandma Nora)
Ashlee DeMartino's Sugar Cookies (from her Grandma Nora)
My mother was born and raised in the south, my father was born and raised in upstate New York. To say cooking is a good old past time is an understatement in my crazy BIG family.More >
My mother was born and raised in the south, my father was born and raised in upstate New York. To say cooking is a good old past time is an understatement in my crazy BIG family.More >
Ashlee DeMartino's Sicilian Rice Balls
Ashlee DeMartino's Sicilian Rice Balls
I have 100 of holiday items my crazy big family makes, but this is one of my favorites. You see these on the menu at restaurants as Arancini.More >
I have 100 of holiday items my crazy big family makes, but this is one of my favorites. You see these on the menu at restaurants as Arancini.More >
Kris Pickel's Chocolate Bourbon Balls (for grown-ups only!)
Kris Pickel's Chocolate Bourbon Balls (for grown-ups only!)
This one is for adults only. Why should kids get all the holiday sweets? I had my mom dig out an old recipe from when I was a kid. We were never allowed to eat these but I remember my older sister making them as gifts for adults.More >
This one is for adults only. Why should kids get all the holiday sweets? I had my mom dig out an old recipe from when I was a kid. We were never allowed to eat these but I remember my older sister making them as gifts for adults.More >
Jared Dillingham's Almost Guilt-Free Pumpkin Cheesecake
Jared Dillingham's Almost Guilt-Free Pumpkin Cheesecake
This is a favorite because it’s (almost) guilt-free, but also really good. I try a lot of recipes that are supposed to be “healthy versions” of classic favorites, and this is one of the best.More >
This is a favorite because it’s (almost) guilt-free, but also really good. I try a lot of recipes that are supposed to be “healthy versions” of classic favorites, and this is one of the best.More >