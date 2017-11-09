Lawsuit: Thousands of Arizonans are being denied right to vote

A new lawsuit alleges thousands of Arizonans are being denied the right to vote by the way the state is handling voter registration applications that don't provide proof of citizenship.

The lawsuit by the League of United Latin American Citizens and Arizona Students' Association says people who use a registration application produced by the state and fail to provide citizenship proof can't vote in both state and federal elections.

The groups want election officials to register applicants who use the state form so that they can vote in federal elections, even if they don't provide evidence of citizenship.

The U.S. Supreme Court ruled in 2013 that states can't demand proof citizenship from people who are registering to vote in federal elections.

