Heather Moore's favorite turkey tip

Ever since Rob, one of our photographers, taught me how to brine a turkey, I’ve never gone back! It was the best turkey experience I’ve ever had, and everyone raved about it. So juicy and tasty, and the smell! Yum!

Someday I’ll try the deep-fry thing, but for now, I’ll keep doing what works.

So simple!

I order my turkey from AJ’s Fine Foods and while I’m there, I grab a turkey roasting bag and a jar of their brining seasonings.

Basically, I just follow the directions. Mix the seasonings and salt in 1 gallon of water and pour it over the turkey in the bag. Secure the bag and just let it all soak in for 24 hours in the fridge. Make sure turkey is completely covered in the mixture.

The next day, take your brined turkey out an hour before you're ready to cook it, pat it dry and bake away!

If you want to make your own brine, there's a whole section dedicated turkey brining on Allrecipes.com.

