Heather Moore's Cornbread Casserole

It’s super easy and delicious! I decided to try out this dish from Allrecipes.com one year and everyone loved it – so it’s become part of the holiday spread. There is rarely any left.

I always double the recipe and add a some diced green chilis and minced onions and top with shredded cheddar for the last 10 minutes of baking. Also, I aways use the Jiffy brand corn muffin mix.

Ingredients

1/2 cup butter, melted

2 eggs, beaten

1 (8.5 ounce) package dry cornbread mix

1 (15 ounce) can whole kernel corn, drained

1 (14.75 ounce) can creamed corn

1 cup sour cream

Diced green chiles(to taste)

Minced onion (to taste)

Shredded cheddar cheese (to taste)

Directions

Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C), and lightly grease a 9x9 inch baking dish.

In a medium bowl, combine butter, eggs, cornbread mix, whole and creamed corn and sour cream. Add green chiles and onions if you like. Spoon mixture into prepared dish.

Bake for 45 minutes in the preheated oven, or until the top is golden brown. Top with shredded cheese during that last 10 minutes of baking if you like.

