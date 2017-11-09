Cool clouds but what are their names?

Here are a few basic clouds types to learn so people will think you are smart. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Cool clouds but do they have a name?

Picture this, you are looking at the sky and notice a neat cloud pattern. You say, '"hey, that's a cool looking cloud." Usually, that's pretty much the end of the story.

But what if you could name it and impress your friends? Instant legend.

Here are a few basic clouds types to learn so people will think you are smart.

Cirrus clouds

These are high, thin clouds often described as "wispy."

They are made of ice crystals and sit very high in the atmosphere. They are not storm or rain clouds, so if you see these, don't worry about getting wet anytime soon.

Stratus clouds

If you see these clouds it can mean a day possibly filled with some rain or snow.

These clouds are dark, diffuse and often lead to a gloomy day with more cloud cover than sunshine. Sometimes stratus clouds can take on a blue or gray color.

There are a couple of types of stratus clouds depending how high or low they are in the atmosphere.

Cumulus clouds

I call these the "Simpsons" clouds. Remember the puffy and fluffy clouds on the opening scene of that cartoon? Those are cumulus clouds.

They are generally thicker clouds with distinct outlines. Part of this cloud tends to be very bright and white, while the other areas are bit grayer, due to the sunlight.

Cumulonimbus clouds

When you see this cloud, it's time to get inside. This is better knows as a thundercloud.

We see these a lot during the monsoon after the summer sun heats the ground. Cumulus clouds grow and grow until they achieve cumulonimbus status.

The tops of these clouds are fibrous, thick and white. The bottom is gray, messy and often throwing down rain or hail.

So there you go! Cloud 101. Now just sit back and watch your friends in awe.

