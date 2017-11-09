Any way you slice it, these are some of the tastiest pizzas in town

When folks think "Arizona," they might not always think "pizza." Chips and salsa? Sure. Tamales? You bet. But pizza?

Turns out, our state is making a real name for itself in the pizza world.

If you're craving a pie, you can find everything from deep-dish to thin crust, from Chicago-style to New York flavors, and from family-owned to franchises.

It was hard to narrow down the list of our favorites! But we've compiled a list of 10 pizza places around town that are hard to "top."

Spinatos

Family-owned and operated for some 40 years, Spinatos has made a name for itself in true pizza goodness. Customers are drawn to the Chicago-style pizzas, the authentic Italian flavors and the family atmosphere. The thin crust pies and sweet sauce are staples, and word-of-mouth has spread, keeping all five Valley locations hopping.

For information visit https://spinatospizzeria.com.

Cibo

Nestled in a downtown Phoenix neighborhood, you'll find a bungalow home with a massive patio and carriage house serving up delicious Italian meals.Cibo, which means "food" in Italian, sits at Fifth Avenue and Fillmore Street.

Cibo has featured an irresistible menu of red and white wood-fired pizzas for more than a decade now. Besides offering artisan pizzas, Cibo features salads, antipasto, housemade fresh pasta.

Cibo Urban Pizzeria

603 N. Fifth Ave.

Phoenix

602-441-2697

Website: www.cibophoenix.com



Rosati's

Taste the tradition of authentic Italian flavor in every bite! We keep it real with fresh ingredients passed down through generations since 1964. When you're just craving a delicious, basic pizza pie, Rosati's always comes through. You can choose thin crust, stuffed, deep dish or double sough. And don't miss the calzones!

There are multiple locations around town. Visit: https://www.rosatispizza.com/

Lou Malnati's

A relative newcomer to the Valley, it hasn't taken long for Lou Malnati's to become one of the premier places for pizza. Chicago-based Lou Malnati’s opened its first Phoenix location in Uptown Plaza, then opened its second Arizona location in the Arcadia neighborhood. A Scottsdale location is coming soon. The pizzas are deep, deep, deep dish! They are handmade from scratch using the finest and freshest ingredients, fresh mozzarella cheese delivered from the same small, Wisconsin dairy farm that has supplied Lou Malnati's for more than 40 years, and the sweetest tomatoes from California.

For locations and information, visit: https://www.loumalnatis.com/arizona

The Parlor

Looking for some twists on traditional pizza? The Parlor has become a dependable destination for creatively fashioned pizza pies that manage to bring some surprising tastes to the pizza game. The house pizza, for instance,is topped with bacon, kale, and giardiniera. Then, there are pies like the Puttanesca, a spicy pizza featuring a generous portion of well-cooked shrimp and calamari that are baked right into the zesty tomato sauce base.

The Parlor

1916 East Camelback Road

602-248-2480

Pizzeria Bianco

Pizzeria Bianco was started by Chris Bianco in 1994. There are 2 locations in Phoenix, Heritage Square in Downtown and Town & Country at 20th St. & Camelback.

Pizzeria Bianco is known for its wood-fired deliciousness and its long lines to get a seat in the tiny original restaurant. And people line up for good reason. This restaurant has become a driving force on the artisanal pizza front?. The New York Times has called the pizza “perhaps the best in America”

http://www.pizzeriabianco.com/eat-together

Grimaldi's

This pizzeria offers the distinctive taste brought on by coal-fired brick ovens. The signature coal-burning oven offers a unique flavor and a crisp crust that you can't always get from gas, convection, or wood-burning ovens.

Fresh ingredients, handmade mozzarella, and pizza sauce all go into these mouth-watering pizzas, and the‘secret recipe’ dough is hand-tossed and made in-house daily.

Grimaldi's has multiple locations across the state.

https://www.grimaldispizzeria.com/

TJ's Pizza

Talk about a neighborhood pizza joint with world-class taste. There's nothing fancy about TJ's Pizza and Wings at 56th Street and Bell in north Scottsdale. But the pizzas are so delicious, they'll keep you coming back for more. TJ's also offers a lunch special, which gives you two big slices and a drink for about 5 bucks.

5555 E Bell Rd # 14

Scottsdale, AZ 85254

(SW corner of 56th Street and Bell Road)

Call: 602.482.6718

Visit: http://tjspizzaandwings.com/

My Slice of the Pie Pizzeria

They call their style: "Where New York meets the Southwest."

Randy Bortin collaborated with a long time friend, Josh Mason, to create the foundation of great New York style pizza: great dough and great sauce. You'll find house-made dough, sauces and dressings, meatballs with a Southwestern twist and good, old New York style pizza. While there, you can also try the Al Pastor pizza or the Carne Asada pizza. And check out the brightly painted wall featuring the Valley's iconic Camelback mountain.

602-956-2098

3724 E. Indian School Rd. Phoenix, AZ 85018

Website: https://mysliceofthepiepizzeria.eat24hour.com/

Facebook: My Slice of the Pie Pizzeria

Giordano's

Chicago-based Giordano's is famous for its famous stuffed deep-dish pizza. If you come from Chicago, you know all about Giordano's. The pizzeria has than 50 locations nationwide, but just one Valley location. It's in Peoria near 83rd Avenue and Bell Road. (Don't miss the Cubs memorabilia!)

16222 N. 83rd Avenue

Peoria, AZ 85382

https://www.giordanos.com/

Federal Pizza

This is a great neighborhood pizza joint and offers far more choices than the standard cheese and pepperoni.

The crust, which comes from a combination gas-wood oven, is light and slightly chewy, puffy at the edges with a bit of crisp on the bottom. Don't miss the Casanova -- a combo of prosciutto, dates, ricotta, pecorino and arugula, and the Pineapple Express, which features Prosciutto, Pineapple, Calabrian chili and chives.

5210 N. CENTRAL AVE, PHOENIX, AZ

Website: http://www.federalpizza.com/

