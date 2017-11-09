Chanko Nabe (Sumo wrestler’s stew)

Ingredients:

1 lb boneless chicken thighs (bite size pieces)

2-3 leeks (wash, trimmed)

4 carrots (peeled)

1 daikon radish (small, peeled)

1 potato (medium, peeled)

8-10 shiitake mushroom

2 onions (small, yellow, peeled)

1 Napa cabbage (use 5-6 leaves, cut)

1-2 tofu cakes (aburage) (optional)

1/2 cup soy sauce

1/2 cup mirin

1/2 tsp salt

1 tsp cooking oil

4 cups water

2 cups chicken stock

Directions:

Take the chicken thighs and cut into bite size pieces and set aside.

Place a medium size stock pot with 4 cups of water and 2 cups of chicken stock on the stove at medium heat. Place potatoes and daikon in the stock pot and heat until it boils. Then reduce heat and let simmer.

Take your leeks, carrots and onions and cut into bite size pieces. Then add leeks, carrots, onions and chicken into a sauté pan on medium heat until lightly cooked. Chicken may brown slightly. Place these cooked ingredients into the stock pot with the potatoes and daikon and continue to simmer.

While simmering add mushrooms, tofu (aburage), soy sauce and mirin and salt to taste.

Enjoy!

