Businesses and government organizations have a variety of special offers for veterans on Veterans Day:

All National Park Service sites that charge an entrance fee will offer free admission to everyone. [click/tap here for details]

The Tonto National Forest fees will be waived at all day-use sites including picnic grounds, shorelines and boat launches. [click/tap here for details]

The Red Rock Ranger District of the Coconino National Forest will waive fees associated with many recreation sites and amenities. [click/tap here for details]

This Veterans Day, the Maricopa County Parks and Recreation Department will be honoring all veterans with free entry to any of the county’s 11 parks.[click/tap here for details]

On Veterans Day, Jacksons Car Wash will provide free full-service car washes to all active and retired military members. [click/tap here for details]

Veterans and current military personnel can get free haircuts at Modern Muse Salon in Arrowhead on Friday, Nov. 10 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. [click/tap here for details]

In observance of Veterans Day on Saturday, November 11th, Famous Dave’s Bar-B-Que in Phoenix would like to thank all former and current military personnel for their dedication and commitment to our country by offering a FREE “Two Meat Salute.” Hours are 11 am to 11 pm. click/tap here for details]

This Veterans Day, Zoës Kitchen is thanking the brave men and women who have served our country by offering a free entree to all veterans and active members of the military. To get their free entrée, veterans and active military members must present their military ID at checkout. [click/tap here for details]

Ginger Monkey in Chandler, is thanking veterans and troops with a free TV Dinner this Veterans Day, Saturday, Nov. 11. [click/tap here for details]

BJs Restaurant and Brewhouse is offering a free entrée under $12.95 on Friday and Saturday. Plus, get a free BJ’s beer, which was donated by a community member. [click/tap here for details]

From 5 a.m. to noon Friday, active, inactive and retired military personnel get a free Build Your Own Grand Slam at participating Denny's locations. [click/tap here for details]

Bashas’ Supermarkets is offering a 10 percent discount to all active duty, reserve and retired military personnel who are Bashas’ Thank You card members, at all Bashas’ stores across the state, from Friday, Nov. 10 to Sunday, Nov. 12. [click/tap here for details]

On Saturday, Nov. 11, all veterans and active-duty military personnel will receive free admission into Bearizona Wildlife Park, by presenting a military ID or proof of service. [click/tap here for details]