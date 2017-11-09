Best places to pick up a holiday pie

It's all about unexpected flavors when it comes to pies this Thanksgiving. Of course, we all want to see the traditional pumpkin, apple and pecan pies in any Turkey Day spread. But what about Salted Caramel Cream? Pear Cranberry Walnut Streusel? Banana Praline? Lemon pucker?

We compiled a list of where you can find some of the most mouth-watering Thanksgiving pies around the Valley (and state), ranging from the traditional to the unique. No matter how you slice it, there's something for everyone.

But don't forget to order ahead of time. Most restaurants and stores have hard deadlines to order a Thanksgiving pie.

Pie Snob

Pie Snob is a Phoenix bakery specializing in amazing handcrafted pies, cheesecakes and tarts. Pie Snob features more than a dozen gourmet pies with flavors ranging from pumpkin and pecan to Razzleberry and Peach Bourbon. There's also a Green Chili Apple and Pumpkin Praline. You can go online to see photos of all the pies available.

The deadline to order is November 15 at 6 p.m.

You can order online at piesnob.com and schedule a pickup date and time.

Need information?

Call 480-635-2425

3630 E. Indian School Rd.

Phoenix, AZ 85018

https://www.piesnob.com/collections/thanksgiving

Arcadia Farms

Arcadia Farms in Scottsdale is baking up some sumptuous treats this Thanksgiving: Lemon Chess, Harvest Pumpkin, Old Fashioned Apple Crumb, Southern Pecan and Chocolate Pecan pies for Thanksgiving this year.

Pies serve eight people and cost $30 each. Orders must be placed and pre-paid no later than noon on Friday, November 17. Pick-up is available between 3 and 6 p.m. on November 2. The store is closed on Thanksgiving Day. You can also order a full Thanksgiving dinner from Arcadia Farms.

Order forms are available online. http://arcadiafarmscafe.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/Thanksgiving-2017-FINAL.png

For more information check the Arcadia Farms Cafe website.

Costco

OK, Costco may not seem very gourmet or glamorous.

But their pies are HUGE! Have you seen the giant pumpkin pies they sell? And their apple pies are just as big. Go early to make sure you can find your pie before the stores run out. The taste never disappoints. And the pies are very affordable.

To find the Costco nearest you, visit https://www.costco.com/

Rock Springs Cafe

It's a bit of a drive, but you may have heard about Rock Springs cafe off the Old Black Canyon Highway.

The pies have earned the well-deserved rep of being some of the tastiest pies in the state, and folks drive from all over for a slice or two of these creative concoctions.On the website, Rock Springs Cafe claims to "sell more pie than any other single location in AZ."

You can order pies to pick up or have them delivered just in time for the holidays.

Saturday, Nov. 18 is the last day to order pies and have them shipped to arrive in time for Thanksgiving. Sunday, Nov. 19 is the last day to order pies to pick up at Rock Springs Café in time for Thanksgiving.

35900 South Old Black Canyon Highway

Rock Springs, AZ, United States

(623) 374-5794

http://rocksprings.cafe/store/

Phoenix Public Market Cafe

Want to shop local and close to home? This Thanksgiving. the Phoenix Public Market Cafe is serving up Pumpkin Pie with toasted meringue and Chocolate Maple Cheese Pie with candied pecans. You can also get an apple crumb tart.

The cost? $25. And the pies must be ordered before 8 p.m. on Tuesday, November 25. Payment is required in advance. Pies can be picked up after 9 a.m. on Wednesday, November 26. Orders can also be placed in person at the restaurant.

For more information call 602-253-2700 or visit the Phoenix Public Market Cafe website. at http://phxpublicmarket.com/cafe/

Village Inn

You can't go wrong when it comes to ordering your pies at Village Inn.

The restaurant is known for offering some of the most popular holiday pies for your family get-togethers.

You can go to your local Village Inn and pick up a Country Apple pie, French Silk pie or a Southern Pecan pie for your holiday meal. Or go non-traditional and add a Strawberry Rhubarb, Key Lime or Chocolate Peanut Butter Cup to your order.

Plus, if you order online by Tuesday, Nov. 14, you have a chance to win free Village Inn pie for a year.

For more information on ordering a Village Inn holiday pie, visit http://www.villageinn.com/holidaypies/.

AZ Food Crafters

Hand pies, anyone? "Your Pie Guys," Eddie and Mike, founded AZ Food Crafters to share their delicious Baked Hand Pies, commonly known as empanadas.

But the 9-inch pies are sure to be hot sellers this holiday season at this east Valle store.

On the traditional nine-inch pie menu, you'll find seasonal selections including Berry Crumble ($24), Fresh Roasted Pumpkin ($22), Cranberry Orange Walnut Buttermilk ($24), plus apple pie three ways: Classic ($20), Caramel Apple ($22), and Dutch Apple ($22). (Don't miss the tart Lemon pucker and sweet maple pecan, as well.)

Pies can be ordered in person or by phone. Visit the website for a complete list of pies.

AZ Food Crafters

)(Southeast corner of Ray & Alma School)

961 West Ray Road, Suite 1

Chandler, Arizona 85225

480 264-2532

PIEfection

There are dozens of delicious decisions when it comes to ordering from PIEfection in Mesa. Along with classic holiday favorites including pumpkin and apple, you'll find plenty of unexpected pie flavors such as the German Chocolate Pie ($19) the Almond Joy Pie ($19) and the Kentucky Derby Pie. You will also find gluten-friendly options.

Have guests coming who don't like pie? No problem. PIEfection also offers pumpkin cheesecake.

Customers can place their Thanksgiving orders anytime before November 19 at 6:30 p.m. Pies will be available for pickup on November 23 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. or on November 24 from 7 to 11 a.m.

PIEfaction is located at the Southwest corner of Power and Brown roads in Mesa. To order, call 480-218-7437 (PIES) or visit the PIEfection website.

http://www.piefectionaz.com/

Mama Toledo's

Mamma Toledo's The Pie Hole bakes everything from scratch in small batches, even though they bake thousands of delicious pies each year. They don't use any pie presses or large mixers. They offer pies both sweet and savory. Try Orange Ginger Cream - $24, Hard Whiskey Pecan- $24, Sweet Potato Pecan - $23, Cherry/Cherry Almond or Cherry Vanilla - $23 and Mincemeat - $26.

Mama Toledos's is taking orders now through November 17th.

15414 N 7th St., Ste 6

Phoenix, Arizona

Call 602-332-7346 to place your order.

http://mammatoledos.com/

