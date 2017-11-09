Thursday, November 9, 2017

Thursday, November 9, 2017Posted:
Chef Lori Hashimoto- Chanko Nabe (Sumo wrestler’s stew)
Hana Japanese Eatery, is at 5524 N. 7th Ave in Phoenix at www.hanajapaneseeatery.com or call 602-973-1238
Dillards
For more, visit www.Dillards.com
Fountain Hills Art Festival
For more information, email mcculloughfinearts@yahoo.com or call 505-288-2192
Maya Nahra – Healthy Holiday Recipe
For more information, visit www.HabitAndBehaviorChange.com
Dogtology and Catakism Books
You can order the books on Amazon
Intellifilm
Call 480-320-FILM (3456) or visit www.IntellifilmAZ.com to learn more.
Nuvell Clinics Medspa
Call 480-459-5262 to learn more about Nuvell Clinics
enVoque
For more information, visit www.enVoqueMD.com or call 480-582-5045.
Core Sleep Solutions
For any other information, visit www.coresleepsolutions.com or call (602) 866-1429.
Flowers on the set of Your Life Arizona are provided by God’s Garden Treasures www.godsgardentreasures.com 480-603-7673.
Contact Us
Phone: 602.207.3333
Email: yourlife@azfamily.com