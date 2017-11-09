Drivers should find most Phoenix-area freeways clear of construction or maintenance restrictions this weekend (Nov. 10-13).

Heavy traffic can be expected along I-10 and Loop 101 in the West Valley at times due to races at Phoenix International Raceway.

[MAP: ADOT Weekend Freeway Travel Advisory (Nov. 10-13)]

The Arizona Department of Transportation also has scheduled the following restriction along northbound I-17 in Phoenix on Sunday night:

Northbound Interstate 17 narrowed to one lane overnight between Northern Avenue and Thunderbird Road from 10 p.m. Sunday and 5 a.m. Monday (Nov. 13) for overhead sign work. DETOUR: Allow extra travel time and consider alternate routes. Please use caution and be prepared to slow down and merge safely when approaching and traveling through the work zone.

Allow extra travel time and consider alternate routes. Please use caution and be prepared to slow down and merge safely when approaching and traveling through the work zone. Northbound State Route 87 narrowed to one lane near Slate Creek, approximately 25 miles south of Payson for roadway repairs and slope stabilization. DETOUR: Allow for extra travel time, especially on Friday afternoons and consider alternate routes.

Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov, by calling 511 and through ADOT’s Twitter feed, @ArizonaDOT.

Additional freeway-restriction information will be posted at azdot.gov, under ADOT News. Visit the site to also subscribe to ADOT email updates, including weekend restriction information. Another great way to find more about ADOT’s projects and programs to improve Arizona’s transportation system is the ADOT Blog at azdot.gov/blog.

