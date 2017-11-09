Police video released in crime spree connected to suspect in killing of Glendale teacher

By Laura Lollman
(Source: Flagstaff Police Department, Maricopa County Sheriff's Office and Arizona Department of Corrections) (Source: Flagstaff Police Department, Maricopa County Sheriff's Office and Arizona Department of Corrections)
TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -

Tempe police have released body cam video from the aftermath of a carjacking at ASU. Police say the suspect in the carjacking is the same man who killed Cathryn Gorospe, the Glendale teacher whose body was found in northern Arizona last month.

That suspect is 27-year-old Charlie Malzahn, the man Gorospe was last seen with before she went missing in October. 

The video shows the emotional and frantic moments after the ASU student was carjacked. The carjacking took place just 48 hours after police say Malzahn killed Gorospe.

The Yavapai County medical examiner said Wednesday that Gorospe died from multiple stab wounds and blunt force trauma to the chest. Police believe Malzahn killed her sometime on the same night she bailed him out of jail in Flagstaff.

They say he then continued on a drug fueled crime spree across the state, with a stop in Tempe. That's where ASU police say he assaulted a student in a dorm room and then carjacked another student in a parking garage. 

Police have recommended murder charges against Malzahn, but right now he is in custody on charges related to the carjacking.

According to court records, Malzahn has refused to come to court twice by 'refusing transport'. The judge has ordered he be transported to the court 'by any means necessary' for his next hearing, scheduled for Nov. 17.

