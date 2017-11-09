Thursday, November 9

Celebrating art and food at The Hermosa Inn

Built originally as Lon Megargee's home and art studio, The Hermosa Inn continues its artistic legacy with the introduction of Palette to Palate, three days of art classes created to awaken the senses, along with locally-inspired dishes from executive chef Jeremy Pacheco.

Guests can create their own palette by choosing from a diverse array of unique workshops with nationally acclaimed artists.

The culinary feature for this retreat, the Harvest Dinner, has already sold out, but Chef Jeremy is sharing a recipe that will be featured that night and is on the new Fall menu at LON's, as he incorporates McClendon's Select organic vegetables and Crow's Dairy into his menus all year long.

LON's at the Hermosa

The Hermosa Inn

5532 North Palo Cristi Road, Paradise Valley, AZ 85253

(602) 955-7878

Winter Festival at Highland Yard Vintage

This month's theme is "Home for the Holidays," featuring incredible displays of holiday décor, home furnishings and unique handmade items perfect for the gift-giving season.

Nov 9th - 12th Event Home for the Holidays

Market hours:

Thurs 10am- 8pm

Fri & Sat 10am- 6pm

Sun 10am- 5pm

Highland Yard Vintage

1509 N Arizona Ave, Chandler AZ 85225

Free Admission, Free Parking, in store Design Services avail, delivery and after show available

Will Ferrell & Mark Wahlberg join GMAZ

They're promoting their new movie, "Daddy's Home 2."

Avoid Holiday shopping scams per Arizona Attorney General

The holiday season has enough stress without worrying about what scams unscrupulous con artists are cooking up. But, a little awareness can go a long way in making sure consumers' holidays stay merry and bright this year. Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich joins us with how to be safe shopping online, why you should watch for deliveries, and how to travel cautiously.

Protect your holidays with the following ten tips:

1. Bring ads for sales and "special deals" with you to the store: Make sure that the specials advertised match what is advertised in stores. Refusing to honor the terms of an advertisement is deceptive advertising and illegal in Arizona.

2. Check your charges: When checking out, watch the display to be sure prices match the posted price and check your receipt for accuracy before you leave the store or website.

3. Monitor package deliveries: 23 million people say they've had packages stolen from their homes before they could open them, according to a recent survey. Know the expected date and time of delivery, get to know your neighbors and keep each other informed of suspicious activity in the neighborhood. Many delivery services also have a live map to track deliveries. Some consumers install webcams that send text alerts if activity is detected and provide video proof of any theft.

4. Understand the rules for gift cards: The Credit Card Act of 2009 placed limitations on fees and expiration dates for gift cards. Service fees can no longer be charged until the card has been inactive for 12 months. Fee details and terms need to be disclosed clearly. Also, gift cards now carry an expiration date of at least five years from the date of purchase.

5. Do online shopping at secure websites only: Identify secure websites by looking for web addresses that begin with "https" and display a small padlock icon next to the web page address. Also look for SSL (Secure Sockets Layer) certificates which allow for safe browsing and purchasing ("VeriSign" is a commonly used SSL).

6. Be aware of restocking fees: Certain stores will charge you a percentage of the price for "restocking" an item that you return for refund or credit. Make sure you understand the full cost and restocking fee policy before making a purchase.

7. Save all receipts, warranties and service agreements: These help you negotiate any refunds or exchanges, should you have a problem or decide to return the product.

8. Be cautious of toys bought for children: Read labels and fine print. Also, to verify that the toy you have bought is safe, you can check the Consumer Product Safety Commission, http://www.cpsc.gov.

9. Travel safely this holiday season: Use caution when booking through agents and online websites. Remember, if the deal sounds too good to be true, it likely is.

10. Be wise when seeking seasonal employment opportunities: Consumers often seek temporary jobs to earn extra cash for the holidays. Use caution when seeking employment from online job boards. Online employment boards may display employment opportunities that do not exist as a means to obtain personal information from potential candidates.

For more consumer protection tips and news on local scams, visit the Arizona Attorney General's Office website at www.azag.gov.

If you believe you have been the victim of consumer fraud, please contact the Attorney General's Office in Phoenix at (602) 542-5763, in Tucson at (520) 628-6648, or outside the metro areas at (800) 352-8431. Bilingual consumer protection staff is available to assist. Consumers can also file complaints online by visiting the Attorney General's website at https://www.azag.gov/complaints/consumer.

Master guitarist Esteban & electric violinist Teresa Joy

Transcend music into an exciting, uplifting experience with master guitarist Esteban's riveting flamenco and Spanish guitar at the Tempe Center for the Arts, 700 W. Rio Salado Parkway, on Friday, November 10 at 7 p.m. Titled "Electric Flamenco," Esteban will be joined by electronic violinist and daughter Teresa Joy. The talented musical duo, accompanied by a full band, will perform beautiful Spanish classical music and newly composed songs fused with many old favorites a mix of music from Bach to rock.

Esteban: Electric Flamenco

Friday, November 10 at 7 p.m.

Tempe Center for the Arts

480- 350-2822

Scott presents $3,000 to Be Kind People Project

Last week, our Scott Pasmore won the Valley for the Wells Fargo Fiesta Bowl Par-3 Challenge Anchor Shootout and earned $3,000 for the Be Kind People Project. They join us in studio to receive the check and talk about the mission.

The Wells Fargo Fiesta Bowl Par-3 Challenge was a brand-new event hosted at Mountain Shadows last week on November 2-3.

The event, like the various others that the Fiesta Bowl puts on throughout the year, raises funds to directly impact the Arizona community. Through these events, which include two world-class college football bowl games the PlayStation Fiesta Bowl and the Cactus Bowl the Fiesta Bowl has contributed $10 million back to the Arizona community in the last seven years, including $2.5 million during the 2017-18 season alone.

Last Thursday Scott Pasmore joined other news anchors from across the Valley for the Wells Fargo Fiesta Bowl Par-3 Challenge Anchor Shootout.

Each golfer had the opportunity to hit five golf shots and the golfer who's shot was the closest to the pin was crowned winner, earning a $3,000 donation to their charity partner.

After hitting a shot that landed 8'2" from hole No. 18 at Mountain Shadows, Scott Pasmore earned $3,000 for the Be Kind People Project.

The Be Kind People Project's vision is to build a generation of respectful, responsible, healthy and caring citizens and leaders and through its Be Fit. Be Healthy. Be Kind program, the organization hosts interactive and high-energy assemblies in schools across the Valley.

The Be Fit. Be Healthy. Be Kind program was made possible as a result of grant funding from Fiesta Bowl Charities and it teachers students how to make proper nutrition choices, improve overall fitness and encourage kind behavior.

The Be Kind People project partnered with Fiesta Bowl Charities in August to help announce a record-breaking $2.5 million in charitable for 2017-18, the most of any college bowl organization. This announcement came as part of Arizona's largest-ever health and wellness school assemble with the Be Kind People Project at Camp Verde High School.

Be Kind People Project

10869 N Scottsdale Rd #103, Scottsdale, AZ 85254

Phone: (602) 559-9399

Tara at the Movies: Murder on the Orient Express in theatres Friday

The original book came out in the 1930's. It's Agatha Christie's "Murder on the Orient Express," and it now hits the big screen this weekend starring an impressive list of actors.

Comedian Adam Ray to perform 6 shows in the Valley

Adam Ray most recently joined the cast of the newly rebooted MADtv for the CW and just wrapped production on The Joey Mac Project where he plays Joey Mac's manager. He has written for Adam Devine's House Party, MTV's PUNK'D, and the upcoming reboot of Mystery Science Theater.

Adam Ray will be performing this weekend at Tempe Improv. For more information on tickets and show times visit: http://tempeimprov.com/event.cfm?id=494228

Tempe Improv

930 E University Dr, Tempe, AZ 85281

(480) 921-9877