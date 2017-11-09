Backhoe accident closes Phoenix intersection

An accident involving a passenger vehicle and a backhoe closed westbound Camelback Road at 87th Avenue Thursday morning. 

Phoenix fire crews were on scene administering care. 

The westbound lanes of Camelback Road remain closed while the crash is under investigation. 

