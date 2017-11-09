Tempe community rallies to support high school after student's suicide

Corona Del Sol principal Nate Kleve sent out a letter on behalf of the school to parents Wednesday informing them of the student's death. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

The Tempe community rallied, showing support of Corona Del Sol Thursday morning after tragedy struck when a sophomore student committed suicide earlier this month.

Parents, friends and community members gathered outside of Corona Del Sol showing the school community that they were there for them with signs that read "You Matter," "We Care," "You are important." "#AztecStrong" and "You are not alone."

Corona Del Sol principal Nate Kleve sent out a letter on behalf of the school to parents Wednesday informing them of the student's death. The letter said school counselors are working with the students and staff on campus during this difficult time which will have a profound effect on everyone on campus.

Kleve recommends any child who wants to talk, to reach out to the counselors on staff and for parents to reach out to the school if they believe their child is in need of help but won't reach out on their own.

Kleve said parents should look for signs like a change in eating habits, sleeping problems or stomach discomfort, which may indicate their child needs assistance.

The letter also provides some other ways to help the children during this tragic time:

Encourage the child to feel and talk about his/her emotions. Let him/her know it is OK to feel sad, angry, confused, or even to feel nothing at all.

Offer warmth, affection and company.

Maintain a steady routine.

Listen. Listen. Listen.

