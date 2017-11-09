Cloudy water in Mesa? City officials explain why

City of Mesa officials say some residents may notice a cloudiness to their water in the coming months.

A press release sent out by the city on Wednesday said the cloudiness will occur for residents who live east of Loop 101 to Val Vista Drive and north of Baseline Road from November through January.

The city said the cloudiness is due to maintenance and is safe and continues to meet all state and federal water quality standards.

The cloudy water results from when the Water Resources Department temporarily switches from surface water to well water to perform routine treatment plant maintenance, the press release states.

"Dissolved air is often found trapped in groundwater," Water Quality Supervisor Ken Marshall said. "Our water distribution system is pressurized, causing any air that is present in groundwater to remain dissolved in the water until the pressure is released at the customer's tap. Dissolved air can cause water to have a cloudy or milky appearance, but is safe to drink and will not damage plumbing or appliances."

The Val Vista Water Treatment Plant is having this maintenance performed beginning Nov. 17 and will return to regular service Feb. 2018.

For more information, residents can visit mesaaz.gov/water or call the Water Quality Division at 480-644-6461.

