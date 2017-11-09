PD: 2 adults, 4 juveniles arrested in string of Phoenix gas station robberies

Two adults and four juveniles went on a gas station robbery spree Monday night through Tuesday morning in Phoenix, according to police. (Source: MCSO)

It all started at a Phoenix Circle K near Union Hills Drive and 32nd Street at 9:25 p.m. Monday.

At least two of the suspects entered the Circle K, jumped the counter and demanded money from the clerk. While the two suspects helped themselves to cigarettes and e-cigarettes, the other suspects either stayed as lookouts or waited in the getaway vehicle, a grey Chrysler 300. Police said they stole $400 worth of merchandise.

The six suspects proceeded to follow this robbery routine at four other Phoenix Circle K gas stations and one Glendale Circle K until 5:00 a.m. Tuesday.

There strong-armed robbery escapade came to an end, however, when officers located the suspect vehicle at 5:15 a.m. Officers conducted a high-risk stop near Ninth Street and Grovers Avenue in Phoenix and detained all six suspects.

The two adults, 18-year-old Jason Hobbs and 20-year-old Chelsea Crespo, were arrested and booked into jail on five counts of aggravated robbery. The four juveniles, a 14-year-old girl, 17-year-old boy, 14-year-old boy and 17-year-old boy, were detained and referred to the Maricopa County Juvenile Correctional Center.

One of the juvenile suspects told police that she and her friend planned this ahead of time because they were bored and she needed money.

During the police interviews, Crespo admitted to being the getaway driver and Hobbs admitted to being one of the individuals to hop the counter at the Circle K's.

